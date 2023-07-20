Colombia is the third cheapest country for gasoline in the entire Western Hemisphere. That according to a report published by Global Petrol Prices on the cost of fuel until the week of July 17.

According to the report, the price per gallon of gasoline in the country is about 13,000 Colombian pesos (average). Only in Ecuador (9,600 Colombian pesos) and Bolivia (8,200 pesos) is cheaper gasoline available in the entire region.

The price of Colombia is followed by those of Argentina (14,326), Paraguay (15,115), Guyana (15,300), the United States (15,500), Panama (16,000) and Haiti (16,100).

On the other side of the spectrum, Uruguay with a cost of 27,650 and Belize 27,350 are the countries with the highest price per gallon of gasoline.

Worldwide, among a group of more than 180 countries, the cost of Colombian gasoline is ranked 25th.

According to Global Petrol Prices, the world average for a gallon of gasoline is around 20,000 Colombian pesos.

Venezuela is not considered in the list given its internal situation.

The state of Zulia, bordering Colombia, is one of the most affected by the shortage of gasoline in Venezuela. There, people make long lines to get fuel.

It is important to mention that since October 2022 there have been staggered increases in the price of gasoline in Colombia. In that month, like November and December of the same year, there was an increase of 200 pesos, followed by an increase of 400 pesos in January 2023.

In February the increase was 250 pesos, while in March and April it reached 400 pesos. May and June were months in which the price of gasoline increased by 600 pesos, and for July the same increase was maintained.

This price adjustment is intended to close the existing gap between national and international prices. The Minister of Finance has highlighted that the accumulated deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund will soon reach $70 billion, which is approximately equivalent to four tax reforms.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On twitter @sergom68