The annual ranking of the traditional magazine Count Nast Traveler (CNT) of 2022 positioned Colombia as the second friendliest country in the world, thus becoming the friendliest country in all of South America.

Colombia was positioned one position behind French Polynesia, considered by the voters of the tourism and travel magazine as the country with the friendliest population in the world.

(Also: The 10 countries where people live the longest: what’s so special about them?)

“They say you can travel the world and you’ll never find a place as welcoming as home, but we don’t think that’s true. From the ever-radiant people of Sri Lanka to the famously open-armed population of New Zealand, our planet is home to some very friendly countries, ready to share with you their love for their country,” the magazine notes.

Colombia was described as a region of “colourful, bold and sincere culture”which earned him second place in CNT magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards annual ranking.

(Read: These are the most violent cities in the world: there are six in Colombia)

Below you can see the complete list of the ten friendliest countries in the world:

1. French Polynesia

Bora Bora is one of the Leeward Islands, of the Society Islands, in French Polynesia.​​

French Polynesia is a French community made up of several islands. The total population is around 240 thousand inhabitants.

This small region was awarded as the friendliest country in the world for its mild climate, which makes it a destination that can be visited at any time of the year.

In addition, the magazine tells that “the locals are delighted to accommodate him.”

(Also: Peru: for the first time they condemn a case of discrimination based on sexual orientation)

“Divided into the Austral, Gambier, Marquesas, Society and Tuamotu archipelagos, divers delight in coral-fringed lagoons, keen hikers enjoy waterfalls looming over large and varied mountainous terrain and all manner of exotic plant life, while the aquatic hotels also make it a favorite destination among honeymooners“, says the magazine.

2. Columbia

Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Photo: Jorge Mario Álvarez Arango / EL TIEMPO

Despite no longer being among the 10 happiest countries in the world, Colombia continues to be one of the preferred destinations for tourists.

Travelers highlight that our country has a “colorful, bold and sincere culture.” “The cities give way to swaths of lush jungle, punctuated by the tips of the mountains (their paths weave back and forth) and at the base, a flourishing marine ecosystem, with rainbow-colored coral reefs and honey-colored beaches.

He adds that “ultimately, it is impossible not to be enveloped by the music, the happy atmosphere and the desire to live here“.

3. New Zealand

Mount Aspiring National Park is part of Te Wahipounamu, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1990. Photo: New Zealand Department of Conservation

The people of New Zealand are famous throughout the world for their relaxed and positive attitude towards life, the Maori (gentile of New Zealand) “have only called the island home for 800 years.”

The magazine maintains that the Maori population would have been “who first initiated the friendly perspective towards visitors, with the idea of ​​manaakitanga (Maori for hospitality), a sign of mutual respect for othershelping to increase the value of friendly generosity among the people here.”

4.Thailand

The Phi Phi islands, in Thailand, are known for the limestone that forms part of the landscape and for the turquoise waters of its beaches. This destination is increasingly visited. See also Reporters - Doping, a scourge that tarnishes the brilliance of Colombian cycling

Thailand, officially known as the Kingdom of Thailand, is a country located in Southeast Asia. Its capital and most populous city is Bangkok, which is the commercial and labor center of the region.

The magazine defines Thailand as a country of contrasts that takes visitors from streets where you can barely move for people, tuk tuks and street food vendors to sprawling spas that feel almost deserted.



Its contrasts have been very attractive to tourists, who position this country in fourth place for the friendliest population.

5.Costa Rican

Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

The Central American country was awarded fifth place due to the mix of national parkswildlife and beautiful beaches that make it a tourist attraction very well complemented by the warmth of its inhabitants.

“Here the promise is to walk through the tropical jungle, experience an adrenaline rush in the rapids of the rivers and drink some of the best coffee in the world”, maintains the magazine.

6. Botswana

In little-known Botswana is the Kalahari, the world’s largest desert, some 52,000 square kilometers. All kinds of animals inhabit its plains and it has vegetation.

The first and only African country ranked among the ten friendliest in the world is Botswana, located in southern Africa. The magazine claims that Botswanans “are never ashamed to be proud of their culture.”



It also adds that “open communication is a important part of culturemainly by respecting the elderly and making eye contact (avoiding this is considered suspicious).”

(We invite you to read: How long should you wait if you were denied a visa to the United States?)

7. Peru

One of the activities that tourists do the most in the park is ‘trekking’, known in Spanish as senderismo and in which you basically walk and enjoy the scenery. Photo: Courtesy PromPeru

Occupying the seventh position, it is the second Latin American country included in this list.

Travelers claim that it is a nation “that seems to unite all the landscapes you could experience.” “From the rugged Andes to the tropical Amazon basin and skirting the outskirts, some pretty exquisite if atypical coastlines,” the review says.

They also indicate that “the 15th century Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is perhaps the most famous monument in the country, although the locals will tell you that the Lost City of Choquequirao is much larger (although more difficult to reach on foot)”.

The other countries in the ranking

8. Belize: Located on the east coast of Central America, “Belize is a country rich and varied in cultures, traditions, and histories.” Many visitors take advantage of the perfect snorkeling surroundings and head to the Belize Barrier Reef to see the coral garden.

9.Sri Lankan: “Known for her love of visitors and her genuine desire to help” Sri Lanka ranked ninth. In addition, the magazine states that whale watching expeditions can be carried out on the southern coast of this territory, as well as acquire colorful souvenirs of a trip that you will surely remember.

10. Philippines: In the last, but equally coveted tenth place, is this South Asian nation. Readers chose this country because it “has been praised for its seemingly effortless ability to provide genuine hospitality to visitors, foreigners or expatriates.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME