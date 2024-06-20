Today begins the America Cup and everything is ready to ensure the excitement of the oldest national team tournament in the world. 16 teams will compete in the group stage to be crowned the best on the continent.

As usual, there are favorites for the title long before the competition begins. Brazil and Argentina, the largest in South America, are emerging as the main options to win the championship. However, there is another classification in which these two teams are already leaders within hours of starting the competition.

Brazil, the most expensive in the Copa América

Among the classifications that are taken before starting a tournament, we also look for the monetary value of each of the teams. With this, we also seek to determine how much each player is worth and to know if it is in accordance with his presentation in each game he plays.

Brazil Photo:EFE

Furthermore, depending on the performance of each National Team, different players among those called up could increase their value. A good performance in the international tournament serves as a showcase to improve the options of footballers who dream, apart from glory with their shirt, of being in the best teams in the world.

The sports portal Transfermarkt published the values ​​of each team separately in a list that is headed by the team of Brazil. the ‘canarinha’ It is the most valuable with a cumulative price of 1,270 million euros. Stars such as Vinicius Junior(180M)Rodrygo(110M) and Bruno Guimaraes(85M) in the most valued.

Vinicius, in a match against Colombia. Photo:EFE

The Brazilian team is followed by the current champion, Argentina with a valuation of 805 million euros. Lautaro Martínez(110m) and Junlián Álvarez(90M) are the most valued of the defending champion. The top 3 is closed by Uruguay, which is worth 480 million euros and Darwin Núñez, the national team’s forward, is the one worth the most with 70 million.

Argentina. Photo:EFE

Colombia, the fifth most valuable

To the Colombia selection The United States precedes it. The host team has a market value of 345 million euros, which exceeds the 282 million that the players of the tricolor team cost together.

Player Luis Díaz (i) from Colombia celebrates with his teammate Mateus Uribe. Photo:EFE

Luis Díaz, the figure of the team and an important player in Liverpool in England, is the most valuable in Colombia with a cost of 75 million euros. The most valuable of the selection is more than 2 times less expensive than the most valued of the Brazilian.

Luis Díaz scored the first goal in the Colombia-Bolivia match. Photo:Cristian Alvarez. FCF

The two who follow Díaz are Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Jader Durán. Colombia, in monetary value, costs 4 times less than the leader of the classification.

The Copa América, about to begin

There are just a few hours left until the start of the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world. This Thursday at 7 pm Argentina and Canada will mark the start of the Copa América in an inauguration that will have Feid as main artist.

The defending team of the title will face the only debutant of the tournament seeking to trace the path of victory towards the two-time championship. On the other hand, The Colombian National Team is preparing for its first match in the tournament next Monday, June 24 against Paraguay at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

James Rodríguez and John Córdoba. Photo:Facebook James Rodríguez

Colombia occupies group D along with Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica. They will face their other two rivals on June 28 and July 2 to seek to advance to the next phase and materialize the dream of winning the second Copa América in their history.

