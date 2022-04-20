On the occasion of the Bicentennial Summit, in which 200 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Colombia are commemoratedthe ambassadors Philip Goldberg and Juan Carlos Pinzón met to discuss the role that the country will have, after the appointment of President Joe Biden of Colombia as a strategic ally.

(Read here: The United States certifies Colombia’s anti-drug performance in 2021)

“We have a lot of things in common, so we need each other. We are carrying a very broad agenda, Well, Colombia is the most allied and willing country with us in the region.Goldberg assured.

(You may be interested in: Colombia breaks the record for illegal migration to the United States)

It is important to remember that, at the beginning of March, thanks to Biden’s meeting with his counterpart Iván Duque, Colombia was named a State “additional strategic ally of NATO”, making it the third country in Latin America to achieve such a distinction, which translates into support in terms of investment and military cooperation.

The new phase of the agenda between the two countries will have three axes: the first refers to climate changeTherefore, due to the implementation of new energies in Colombia, the country “has the potential to be an important player on the global agenda” to deal with this problem.

We are in a scenario of global challenges that no country can face alone

The second aspect has to do with the business diversification, in which rural development will be promoted in the next 10 years, thanks to the growth of land destined for cultivation in the country. This will help both Colombia and Latin America to become global providers of agricultural goods.

The third axis refers to the strengthening of the country as a ‘nearshoring’ destination, that is, companies can transfer their businesses or production and distribution plants to Colombia in order to reduce operating costs. This action would reduce dependence on a single country and avoid a supply crisis, such as the one caused by the Suez Canal bottleneck and the one generated by the closure of ports due to covid-19.

Given the strengthening of bilateral relations, Pinzón stated that both countries have a “huge strategic alignment” based on the defense of four principles: democracy, human rights, freedom and free enterprise.

(See here: ‘El Hueco’ towards the United States, more dangerous than ever)

“We are in a scenario of global challenges that no country can face alone,” added the Colombian ambassador to the United States.

Juan Carlos Pinzón, Colombian ambassador to Washington, also attended the event (file photo). Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora

During the panel, organized by the Colombo-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), the diplomats also referred to the global problem caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which poses challenges for global democracy.

Pinzón stressed that “not all” the countries of the region took a firm position like Colombia to criticize what is happening in Eastern Europe at the United Nations meetings.

Faced with anti-democratic governments, such as Venezuela, Goldberg was asked if the most recent meetings between the US. and the neighboring country mean that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is improving.

In this regard, Goldberg stated that the relationship “is not new or good”. On the contrary, he maintained that Venezuela is still a “dictatorship”, but that, as they have done with countries like North Korea and Iran, the talks “related to our interests are very important.”

The Law is a great opportunity. We are very grateful to the senator and to the bipartisan alliance. Colombia has not had a better strategy in history

In the same way, questions were asked about what would happen to the relationship between Colombia and the US in the event that a leftist government were installed in the country. Goldberg indicated that his country intends to “maintain the strategic relationship” as long as the new president does not change the bilateral agenda.

Another topic discussed during the panel was the bill, presented by Democratic Senator Robert Menéndez, before the US Congress, which presents initiatives such as “support for inclusive economic growth”, that is, assistance from the North American country creating a business development fund, which includes resources of up to 200 million dollars.

(In other news: Shots are reported at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US.)

“The Law is a great opportunity. We are very grateful to the senator and to the bipartisan alliance. Colombia has not had a better strategy in history”, highlighted Ambassador Pinzón.

Finally, the Colombian diplomat asked to recognize Philip Goldberg’s work in the country, since in a few months he will finish his work in Colombia and will be transferred to “one of the most important US embassies”which is still unknown.

“This is a recognition of the benefit of Colombia,” Pinzón pointed out.

DIEGO STACEY SALAZAR

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

More news