The Colombian women's team continues to prepare for its great dream, getting a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This Saturday, against Mexico, they will play their ninth preparation match since their historic participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ended. in which she got among the eight best on the planet.

Mexico will test the progress of the team led by Ángelo Marsiglia, now a full coach after the departure of Nelson Abadía. Once the World Cup ended he was in charge. Now he is the visible head of the process.

Angelo Marsiglia, coach of the Colombian women's national team. Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

The match will be played starting at 5 pm, Colombian time, at the Inter&Co stadium in Orlando (Florida, United States) and will be seen on the main signals of Caracol and RCN.

This Saturday will be the National Team's ninth game since the World Cup and the first of two Fifa matches on this date: on Tuesday they will face Guatemala in New Jersey.

All of these preparation meetings have had a peculiarity: Marsiglia has never been able to bring together his main attacking figures on the same squad: Linda Caicedo, a star player for Real Madrid, and Mayra Ramírez, who had a brilliant moment with Chelsea.

Mayra Ramírez, in training with the Colombian women's national team. Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

Now Nor will Leicy Santos, who is in transit from Atlético de Madrid to her new squad, the Washington Spirit, of the American women's league.

The reasons why Linda and Mayra have not been able to get together

In the two games against the United States after the World Cup, Mayra, who at that time was still playing for Levante, was absent due to injury.

Later, Colombia had two matches against New Zealand in Bogotá and Linda did not play in them, ruled out due to a physical problem she had suffered in the classic against Barcelona.

Linda Caicedo Photo:Dean Lewis. Efe Share

Later, in the Gold Cup, Marsiglia did not call Mayra with the idea of ​​her continuing her adaptation to Chelsea. And the three were on this list together, but Linda and Leicy left the call, again due to injury.

Mayra Ramírez, in action with Chelsea in the Women's Champions League. Photo:Adrian Dennis. AFP Share

The return of Ramírez, however, is good news for the National Team, which with his presence not only regains offensive power, but also sacrifice. In addition, it is in a great moment and with the motivation of having qualified for the semifinals of the Women's Champions League. with his club.

“Leicy and Linda are important players, they have shown it over the years, they contribute a lot to us in the middle. But there are new players who want to be here and contribute their grain of sand to the National Team,” Mayra said.

“The English league is a very physical league. Having that experience, knowing rivals, working with players from different teams helps you see football in a different way,” added the attacker.

Linda already has 9 goals with the National Team, in 30 games. Mayta, 7 in 47 games. They haven't been able to get together since the World Cup. But they hope to be together in Paris.

