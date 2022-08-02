Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia is present: this was the ideal team of the women’s Copa América

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Colombia vs. Brazil

Mayra RamÃrez (9), in action in the final against Brazil.

Photo:

Cristian Álvarez. FHR

Mayra Ramírez (9), in action in the final against Brazil.

The eleven was announced with the best players in the championship.

The Colombian women’s team He has just completed a great performance in the Copa América that ended on Saturday with the title of Brazil.

the ideal eleven

Colombia vs. Brazil

The national team remained with the runner-up, after losing the final against Brazil. Several of its players stood out and that is why some were included in the ideal eleven.

Linda Caycedo is one of them. The 17-year-old player was also the best in the championship.

In addition, they were included Catalina Usme and Captain Daniela Montoyatwo of the most experienced of the team.

Five Brazilians remained in the election: Lorena, Rafaelle, Tamires, Antonia and Debinha.

There was an Argentine, Barroso, and a Paraguayan, Martínez.

Colombian women's team

The Colombian Women’s National Team receives the medals for its runner-up in the Copa América.

Photo:

Mauricio Duenas. Eph

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #present #ideal #team #womens #Copa #América

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Call of Duty in 2023 will have "premium content": new chapter or expansion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.