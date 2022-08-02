Colombia is present: this was the ideal team of the women’s Copa América

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mayra RamÃrez (9), in action in the final against Brazil.
Cristian Álvarez. FHR
Mayra Ramírez (9), in action in the final against Brazil.
The eleven was announced with the best players in the championship.
August 02, 2022, 01:07 PM
The Colombian women’s team He has just completed a great performance in the Copa América that ended on Saturday with the title of Brazil.
the ideal eleven
The national team remained with the runner-up, after losing the final against Brazil. Several of its players stood out and that is why some were included in the ideal eleven.
Linda Caycedo is one of them. The 17-year-old player was also the best in the championship.
In addition, they were included Catalina Usme and Captain Daniela Montoyatwo of the most experienced of the team.
Five Brazilians remained in the election: Lorena, Rafaelle, Tamires, Antonia and Debinha.
There was an Argentine, Barroso, and a Paraguayan, Martínez.
August 02, 2022, 01:07 PM
