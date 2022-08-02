Colombia is present: this was the ideal team of the women’s Copa América

The Colombian women’s team He has just completed a great performance in the Copa América that ended on Saturday with the title of Brazil.

the ideal eleven

The national team remained with the runner-up, after losing the final against Brazil. Several of its players stood out and that is why some were included in the ideal eleven.

Linda Caycedo is one of them. The 17-year-old player was also the best in the championship.

In addition, they were included Catalina Usme and Captain Daniela Montoyatwo of the most experienced of the team.

Five Brazilians remained in the election: Lorena, Rafaelle, Tamires, Antonia and Debinha.

There was an Argentine, Barroso, and a Paraguayan, Martínez.

The Colombian Women’s National Team receives the medals for its runner-up in the Copa América. Photo: Mauricio Duenas. Eph

SPORTS

more sports news