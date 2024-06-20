Bogota (agencies)

Colombian Foreign Minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, announced that his country is preparing to receive 50 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment.

Moreau explained in a press statement that most of the children who will be transferred to Colombia via Egypt will receive treatment in a military hospital.

He said: “The goal is to transfer between 35 to 50 children who were injured or disabled as a result of the Israeli attacks on Gaza to Colombia.”

He added: “We want to host them with their companions for a period of up to 6 months, and then return them.”

He pointed out that his country received the necessary support from the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan, adding: “We are preparing prosthetic limbs and other devices that will contribute to their recovery. Currently, the date of their arrival cannot be announced, but we have made great progress in this regard.”

Morio stressed that Colombia seeks to encourage other countries to contribute to treating the children of Gaza.