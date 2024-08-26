Colombia has a new opportunity to make visible the power of women’s football. From August 31 to September 22, the country will host the U-20 Women’s World Cup. 24 teams from all continents will compete for a trophy that symbolizes the present and future of this sport thanks to the participation of young talents who, from this stage, not only seek to transform their careers, but also represent a change in the structures of football. They also play.

In addition to Colombia, which has qualified as the host country, teams from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Fiji, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, DPR Korea, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Paraguay, Spain, United States and Venezuela are already in the country to compete in the tournament. There will be 52 matches in 23 days of competition in Bogotá, Cali and Medellín.

This is the third FIFA World Cup that Colombia has hosted. In 2011, it hosted the Men’s Under-20 World Cup and in 2016, the Futsal World Cup. In 2020, with the support of then-President Iván Duque, the Colombian Football Federation applied to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which was voted in by Australia and New Zealand. Three years later, on June 23, 2023, Colombia was chosen as the host of the Under-20 World Cup, which will begin in a few days.

“I thank FIFA for having accepted my request to hold the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia,” President Gustavo Petro wrote in X once the news was knownIn the same publication, the president attached a letter addressed to the president of the football governing body, Gianni Infantino, in which he promised to guarantee the resources and arrangements required for the event to take place.

“I am sure that we can offer FIFA and the world of football the best conditions for our young footballers to excel with their plays, and to generate a social, economic and sporting impact in our country with the realization of this important event,” the president said in the communication, dated May 9, 2023.

In choosing the venues for its various events, the powerful global confederation requests commitments from countries in terms of infrastructure, logistics, communications, connectivity and security – among others – that guarantee high standards in the development of the event and a tangible legacy for the hosts. The subsequent management, however, remains in the hands of local authorities.

“Every time a sporting event is held, development comes, people’s mentality changes. It shows the face of what Colombia really is. These types of events are fundamental, especially when they have just lost the Pan American Games. Sometimes people don’t understand what it means to organize a World Cup. Organizing a World Cup is a very high quality standard,” explains Juan Felipe Mejía, an expert in sports event operations.

Mejía, who was part of the Organizing Committee of the 2011 U-20 World Cup, is emphatic about its impact. “What we have today in terms of infrastructure in our Colombian soccer is thanks to that World Cup. Before, we didn’t talk at all about logistical planning in the stadiums. The venues were very outdated,” he adds.

Projections and investment for the World Cup

Another of the Government’s commitments for the World Cup was to create tax and customs exemptions for the event. Indeed, they were approved by Law 2344 of 2023The report of the committee for the debate on this legislative project clearly reflected the expectations of the national administration regarding the economic and social impact of the event.

The document speaks of forecasts of arrival of 44,850 touriststhe stimulation of the popular economy by 35%, the empowerment of women and girls through sports and the consolidation of the country as a venue for sporting events. In terms of economic benefits for the nation, it proposes additional income of between 67,000 and 85,000 million pesos (from 16 to 21 million dollars), partly offset by a fiscal cost for exemptions of around 40,000 million pesos (about 19 million dollars).

FIFA has approved four stadiums for the World Cup, which had to be adequate in terms of their grass, dressing rooms, stands and VIP areas. To do so, the District Institute of Recreation and Sport (IDRD) from Bogotá invested 9.398 million pesos in El Campín and Techo, and 904 million in alternative scenarios. In Cali, the The Mayor’s Office estimated its investment in Pascual Guerrerologistics and other expenses at 4.3 billion pesos. And in Medellin, the Institute of Sports and Recreation (Inder) The Ministry of Sports has allocated 5.5 billion pesos to improvements at the Atanasio Girardot. In addition, the Ministry of Sports has allocated 6.995 billion pesos for expenses on transportation, lodging, food, logistics, services, supplies, technology, health supplies, sports equipment and clothing for the championship.

These more than six million dollars of public money should have positive effects in the medium term, the Minister of Sports, Luz Cristina López, explained to EL PAÍS. “First, we will renew our good image as a country that organizes major international sporting events (…). It will also be a boost for our female soccer players. We hope that this World Cup marks a new stage in Colombian women’s soccer and that not only the Federation, but also the fans, understand that our athletes need more support in the stands and more management to attract private companies and make the local tournament sustainable,” she said.

Football and women in Colombia

Women have been playing soccer in Colombia for more than 75 years. With more history than media coverage, for a long time they managed the spaces to enjoy the most popular sport in the world. Only in 1991 did Difutbol organize a national competition and in 1998 the team was inaugurated in an international tournament, the South American tournament in Mar del Plata.

26 years later, that panorama has changed. It could not have been any other way. A lot of passion, endurance, denunciations and, above all, talent have been imposed to generate an environment that allows the visibility of footballers who are great world stars. Women fill stadiums.

Football icons such as Alex Morgan, Alexandra Popp, Marta, Megan Rapinoe and Asisat Oshoala have shone in FIFA youth tournaments. One of the great stars of this World Cup is Colombian Linda Caicedo. At 19, she plays for Real Madrid, scored the best goal of the 2023 World Cup, played in the Olympics and is making her second appearance for the Under-20s.

The title contenders are Colombia, Spain as the reigning champion, Japan (which won in 2018) and Germany and the United States, each with three titles in the category. In the next step are France and Brazil, teams with differential talent.

Youth tournaments have a special mystique. Beyond the competition, the players’ training is at stake, not only to make them better footballers but to prepare them for life. We are talking about boys and girls who often come from disadvantaged backgrounds and need to be ready for a system that does not necessarily guarantee that they will reach professional level.

“Going to a World Cup in any category is an amazing experience, but it is in these youth World Cups that many women, who have not left their country, are given the opportunity to live an experience that goes beyond sport. Sharing with their teammates, with local people, experiencing another culture, trying different food. This makes the World Cup something unrepeatable or, on the contrary, opens the doors to live other experiences. It invites them to dream big and say, ‘if I’ve made it this far, I can become a professional player, travel to another country, learn more things’,” explains Natalia Gaitán, a player from Santa Fe and former captain of the Colombian National Team.

Colombia’s first participation in a women’s World Cup was precisely in the Under-20 tournament in Germany in 2010. An achievement that has been confirmed by qualification for the Senior World Cups in Canada 2015 and Australia and New Zealand 2023, as well as for the Olympics in Rio and Paris. The Pan American gold in 2019 and the runner-up position in the Copa América 2022 prove the potential of these teams in international competitions, but at the local level there is still much progress to be made.

“There are two worlds of women’s football in our country. One is the national team, where things have improved, where support has increased (…). The other is the league, which has remained in existence but has not yet fully established itself. The question remains as to what will happen, how it will be, who will participate, how long it will last. This creates a lot of stress for the players, for the clubs, for Dimayor. This focus is missing for it to finally rise,” explains Natalia Gaitán.

The U-20 World Cup, which begins on August 31, represents a new step in the development and recognition of women’s football in the country. The media attention, as well as the possibility for fans to experience the tournament, enhances the power of representation of the players on the field, the power of inspiring boys and girls. However, the challenge continues until this momentum is transferred to the professional league.

