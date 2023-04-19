Rendering of images of the Bogota Metro. Bogota City Hall

From the construction of the always-delayed first line of the Bogotá metro to an oil company that suspends its operations due to the blockades it suffers in San Vicente del Caguan, Chinese investments in Colombia seem to be everywhere. This is evidenced by the fact that this item has tripled between 2021 and 2022. The Government of Gustavo Petro, however, is not prepared to deepen its relationship with China, the great power on the rise, from an economic, political or geostrategic point of view. points to a report by the consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis dedicated to local perceptions of Chinese investment in the country.

“It is not simply about the current trade imbalance between the two countries, or the lack of a clear, coherent and sustained foreign policy approach on the part of Colombia,” says the document, published this Wednesday. “It also relates to how institutions with a control and supervisory role will be challenged by problems arising from Chinese infrastructure companies, as has already been the case both in Latin America and in other parts of the world.” .

The Chinese presence in Colombia is already a reality. In the struggle between powers, the United States, Colombia’s main commercial and military partner, has expressed concern about the influence that Beijing may exert on Bogotá. Although Petro has announced on his Twitter account a visit to China to discuss the issue of the Bogotá metro, without a defined date, he has done so with a domestic objective, highlights Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk Analysis. “An internal agenda, not necessarily an external one, clear, coherent, well communicated with the Foreign Ministry,” he points out.

The report studies 90 Chinese projects – or financed by China – in Colombia, including completed, in process, failed and potential. Among the most ambitious is the first line of the Bogotá metro, awarded to a consortium of China Harbor Engineering Company and Xi’an Rail Transit Group – and which President Petro insists on burying, despite the fact that the approved plan includes an elevated line –; the RegioTram to connect Bogotá with several neighboring towns, awarded to the Chinese company Civil Engineering Construction Corporation; and the Buriticá gold mine, in Antioquia, purchased in 2020 by Zijin Mining from the Canadian Continental Gold. China is also interested in investing in the upcoming 5G telecommunications tender, in addition to multiple railway and highway projects that will be tendered later this year or that are in the planning phase by the government.

However, political, security and contracting risks are increasing for companies, which affects foreign direct investment in the country, says Colombia Risk Analysis. The growing uncertainty, the consultancy predicts, will affect the perception of Chinese companies, especially when three of their main projects – in Bogotá, Buriticá and Caquetá – face growing challenges. The last one refers to the Chinese company Emerald Energy, which only maintains one of the five blocks it has awarded a month and a half after the violent takeover on March 2, in which a policeman and a peasant died.

To this scenario is added that there is a lack of knowledge and understanding about China and its way of doing business among Colombian public officials, the business community and the general public, according to the report, prepared in collaboration with the firm Cifras y Conceptos, which carried out surveys on the perception of China. 67% of those surveyed believe that Colombia should strengthen its economic ties with China and 59% its political relations. “There is a good perception of China, with a high level of ignorance, and there are some noises around the quality (of its products), the issue of human rights and the issue of labor rights,” sums up César Caballero, manager of Figures and Concepts.

As in the rest of Latin America, the influence of the People’s Republic of China in Colombia has grown in size and scope over the past decade. In the region, 21 countries have joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which was launched in 2013 and is financed by the Chinese government to invest in infrastructure such as dams, railways , roads and ports. Although Colombia is not a signatory to the BRI, the largest transport and mining infrastructure projects in recent times have been awarded to companies from the Asian giant.

The relationship has deepened with the last presidents. Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) deployed diplomatic efforts in Asia and the Pacific: he signed an FTA with South Korea, discussed an FTA with New Zealand and created the Pacific Alliance –together with Chile, Peru and Mexico–. He also began negotiating an FTA with China in 2015, which was never finalized. His successor, Iván Duque (2018-2022), also showed interest in strengthening commercial ties and visited the Asian giant at the end of his first year to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations and attract more Chinese investment to Colombia, although he later introduced measures protectionists that affected Chinese products.

Petro, for his part, has maintained a cordial relationship up to now and appointed filmmaker Sergio Cabrera, with deep ties to the People’s Republic, as ambassador. The president has been determined to formulate proposals for the construction of large infrastructure projects connecting the rural areas of the country, many of which are likely to depend on foreign direct investment for their construction, the report highlights. In turn, Chinese infrastructure projects could promote greater development and well-being, especially in peripheral regions of Colombia, as long as they have supervision and financial compliance mechanisms.

“It is likely that in the near future, China’s involvement in Colombia will focus on its trade and economic agenda. However, China’s political relationship with the Gustavo Petro administration is likely to grow” not only as a result of the gains made under Santos and Duque, “but also thanks to President Petro’s penchant for diversifying trade and investment partners. ”, predicts the consultant.

