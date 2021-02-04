The Colombian authorities are negotiating with the Russian manufacturer of the anti-clotting drug Sputnik V, said the head of the country’s Ministry of Health Fernando Ruiz.

“We are continuing the discussion on Sputnik, and there is an opportunity to purchase it, as well as for other vaccines,” the minister said in a speech that was broadcast on Twitter by the Colombian Ministry of Health.

According to him, confidential negotiations on the vaccine began three weeks ago.

On the eve of the Ministry of Health of Nicaragua registered “Sputnik V”. This country became the 18th state to approve the use of this drug.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union in February – early March may approve the use of “Sputnik V” on its territory.