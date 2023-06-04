Sunday, June 4, 2023
Colombia is neglected and Italy charges him; watch the first goal of the match

June 4, 2023
Colombia is neglected and Italy charges him; watch the first goal of the match


Casadei, goalscorer for Italy.

They meet in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup.

The Colombian National Team faces Italy in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, for a place in the semifinal.

Colombia was careless at the start of the game and received the goal from Italy very early.

At minute 9, the player Cesare Casadei, figure and scorer of the tournament, scored 1-0.

Baldanzi was in charge of expanding the score for the Italians, taking advantage of an aerial play that Casadei brought down so that he defined after goalkeeper Marquines left, in the 38th minute.

