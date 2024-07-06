Thomas Christiansen, the Spanish coach who leads Panama, was asked if he preferred to face Brazil or Colombia in the quarter-finals. At that time, these teams had not yet faced each other to decide who would be the first in their group and the rival of the Central Americans in the next phase. “Neither (…) both are screwed,” said Christiansen, causing laughter among those attending the press conference. But inevitably it would have to be one of the two and it ended up being Colombia, which has completed 26 games without losing after the 1-1 draw with Brazil. Having dusted off the history, there are not many matches that are between canal workers and coffee growersThe most important one, however, is yet to be played this afternoon.

We have to go back to 1938 to find the first time that both national teams met on the same playing field. It was during the IV Central American and Caribbean Games, which were held in Panama City. In the second round of the hexagonal, in which all the other participants were, the Colombians won by 4 to 2. They were rivals again in the 1946 edition, held in Barranquilla, when Colombia won 2 to 1. Almost six decades would pass before they faced each other again. And on that occasion, finally, in an official competition and twice.

Concacaf invited Colombia to participate in the 2005 Gold Cup. Those were different times than today. There were still a few years left before Radamel Falcao García and his entire generation landed in the senior team. Reinaldo Rueda —immediate predecessor of Néstor Lorenzo, the current coach— was living his first stage in the dugout and suffering in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, hoping to get fifth place and a playoff to dream of reaching the 2006 World Cup in Germany. After victories against Peru and Ecuador and with three more games left in those qualifiers, the Gold Cup appeared as an opportunity to consolidate the team. Rueda opted to rotate the roster and try out younger players. The outcome was a resounding failure and Panama was the main reason.

The draw forced the two countries to face each other in their debut. In the Orange Bowl in Miami on July 6, 2005, the two countries won by the minimum difference thanks to a header by Luis Tejada, who years later would shine as a goal scorer in Colombian soccer. It was a warning because another blow was still to come. Panama finished second and Colombia third in the group, both entering the quarterfinals, where they overcame their matches against South Africa and Mexico, respectively. The semifinals were the stage for them to meet and for Panama to be superior again, winning 3 to 2 and demonstrating that the result of the previous match had not been a coincidence.

Two subsequent friendlies, in 2007 and 2019, served as an excuse for Colombia to regain its advantage in the history of confrontations. In the latter, played in Bogotá and which ended in a 3-0 victory, David Ospina, John Lucumí, Santiago Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Jefferson Lerma and Álvaro Montero, who are part of the roster that coach Néstor Lorenzo put together for this Copa América, played minutes. However, Colombia’s supremacy is limited to friendlies and the Central American Games, while Panama does have preeminence in important tournaments.

The current form of the teams is positive, but Colombia is the favorite. Finishing first in a group that it shared with Brazil makes it a candidate for the title. To this we must add the high level of its players, especially the full-back Daniel Muñoz, from English Crystal Palace, who is in the best form of his career and is his country’s top scorer in the championship with two goals. Panama’s performance, in any case, is also admirable. It won with superiority against the United States (2 to 1) and Bolivia (3 to 1) and was defeated by Uruguay (1 to 3), despite the fact that the match was even for more than 80 minutes.

The University of Phoenix stadium will be the venue for the semifinal between Panama and Colombia. The team that advances will face the winner, a few hours later, between Brazil and Uruguay. The Copa America is entering its final stretch.

