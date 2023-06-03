After 20 years, Colombia is excited to surpass the best performance of a men’s team in Fifa tournaments. In 2003, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda achieved the only podium in history in this category, finishing third in the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

This Saturday, the sight will be at the Bicentenario stadium, in San Juan (4 pm, with signal from Caracol, RCN and DSports), where Colombia will face Italy in search of the goal of returning to a semifinal of the Youth World Cup.

Now, excited by the 5-1 against Slovakia in the round of 16, Colombia faces a much more demanding rival on paper, Italy.

“(Reaching the final) has always been the intention, but we have talked about going game by game, about how important each game is. Knowing that there is no later one if we do not solve the one in front of us. We have never doubted what we have built as a team and the great objective that we all have, which is to be able to be in that final phase”, DT Héctor Cárdenas is excited.

On the other side, Italy will try to strike again after beating Brazil in the group stage and eliminating England in the round of 16.

This is how Italy plans the match against Colombia

Surely, Carmine Nunziata will bet again on an eleven in which Francesco Esposito earned a place after starting the previous game and adding good minutes.

Meanwhile, Cesare Casadei, the tournament’s top scorer, will lead a midfield in which Tommaso Baldanzi will try to regenerate the football of a physically strong team that knows how to take advantage of the opportunities it has when it comes forward.

Italy celebrates against England in the Under-20 World Cup

Italy already gave Brazil a scare on the first day (they beat them 3-2, but came to be 3-0 up on the scoreboard) and showed that group D, in which they played the first phase, was the most competitive of the tournament: the three teams that qualified in that zone are in the quarterfinals (the other is Nigeria).

Colombia is undefeated and every day it grows more in its game. Italy will be a good measure to find out if the dream of a semifinal and even a title is real.

with Efe

