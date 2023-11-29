Colombia is excited for the 2026 World Cup: ‘great data’ from MisterChip about the Fifa ranking

Colombia could finish this year in 14th position in the Fifa ranking, whose latest update was advanced by the famous Spanish statistician MisterChip.



The ‘Tricolor’ is undefeated in the qualifying rounds USA, Mexico and Canada World Cup 2026 and since Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took it, he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose in 14 games.

According to the renowned statistician, the national team would go from 17th place to number 14 with 1,651 points, above Mexico, which is 15th with 1,650, and Germany, which is 16th with 1,631.

It is worth remembering that the Colombian team closed the qualifying phase for the World Cup this year with a double victory over Brazil and Paraguay, in Barranquilla and Asunción, respectively.

Furthermore, so far this year, Colombia has played a total of eleven matches, of which five were friendly and six were official for the playoffs south american. Of those 11 games, six were wins and five were draws.

According to Mister Chip, the list will continue to be led by the Argentine team, current world champion, with a score of 1,855 points; followed by France, which has 1,845, while England is third with 1,800, Belgium is fourth with 1,798, and Brazil closes the top 5, with 1,784 units.

As Colombia climbs in the Fifa ranking, its option to be seeded in the next World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico increases because in the next World Cup There will be 48 teams distributed into 12 groups of four teams.

According to Fifa, the 2026 World Cup will have a new format, which was unanimously approved in the entity’s last council. The tournament will have 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The first two in each group along with the eight best third parties will qualify for the round of 32.

It should be noted that Colombia is partially qualified for the 2026 World Cup because it is in third place in the qualifying rounds, with 12 points, one less than second place Uruguay, and three below the leader, Argentina.

Next December, Colombia will have two friendly matches in the United States. The first will be against Venezuela in Miami, on December 10, and then they will face the Mexican team on the 16th of the same month.

