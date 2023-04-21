At this time, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, they find each other meeting in washington. This is the first face-to-face meeting since the Colombian president assumed the reins of the Casa de Nariño.

About 1:30 pm (Colomba time), Petro arrived at the White House for the meeting. Then, in front of the cameras, and seated in two armchairs in the Oval Office that are in front of a fireplace, both leaders began their talk.

“You know that I always thought that Colombia is the cornerstone of the continent. We have shared efforts and I believe that if we work together we can really have a continent that is united, equal and economically prosperous.Biden told Petro.

Biden and Petro meeting in the Oval Office. Photo: Sergio Gomez / EL TIEMPO

“I want to thank you for your commitment and your frank defense of peace and human rights on the continent.”added the Democratic president.

On the other hand, the US president stressed that there are many collaboration fronts between Washington and Bogotá, including in matters of the fight against drugs and migration. Petro, for his part, spoke of the efforts he is making to decarbonise the economy.

“Today humanity, the planet, demands a deep economic transformation. We have to move from fossil capital, from that accumulation that grows like a hurricane more and more widely demanding energies that extinguish humanity and life, to an economy that does not use neither coal, nor oil nor gas,” said Petro for his part.

Petro also told Biden that Colombia and the United States they have in common that, “unlike the other corners of the world, both countries grew from the time they were republics under the concept of democracy and freedom.”

As an additional detail, Biden also congratulated Petro on his birthday, which was this April 19. “April 19 is a very important day for Colombia, for Latin America and also for me,” said the Colombian president.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON