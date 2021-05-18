The Colombian government assured this Tuesday that it received intelligence information, in the “verification” phase, on the alleged death in Venezuela of former rebel peace negotiator Jesús Santrich, required by the United States for drug trafficking and who rearmed in 2019.

Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Twitter that, from “intelligence information,” he learned that Santrich would have died in “clashes that occurred yesterday in Venezuela” next to “other criminals”.

“Information in verification. If this fact is confirmed, it is verified that drug criminals are taking refuge in Venezuela,” he wrote.

According to the magazine Week, “high Venezuelan sources” – which he did not identify – they confirmed the death of the leader of the defunct FARC guerrilla in a clash “between illegal gangs.”

Santrich or Seuxis Hernández Solarte, 54, the armed struggle resumed two years ago which he had resigned in 2016, as part of the peace agreement that ended what was the most powerful rebel organization in America.

Jesús Santrich, in June 2019, when he was still a congressman in Colombia. AP Photo

Together with Iván Márquez, former head of the FARC negotiating team, he organized the dissent “Second Marquetalia”, alleging breaches of the agreement.

The group, which brings together other commanders who also excluded themselves from the agreement, operates mainly in Venezuela, with the help of the Chavez forces, according to Colombian military intelligence.

Before his rearmament, Santrich was in the sights of the United States for his alleged relationship with drug trafficking after signing the peace. In April 2018, he was captured for extradition purposes, but in May 2019 he was released by order of the Supreme Court, which took over his file.

In June 2019, he served for weeks as a congressman under the peace agreement, but then disappeared and he was known again when, dressed as a military man, he announced his return to hiding.

Washington offers a reward of up to ten million dollars by Márquez and Santrich.

Reports

According to the newspaper Time from Bogota. Since Sunday, at 6.30 in the afternoon, information began to circulate according to which the camp of alias Jesús Santrich, in the Serranía de Machiques, in Venezuela, had been attacked by an armed group.

The newspaper had access to a report that was shared between senior commanders of the Venezuelan Army where they assure that a criminal group armed with mercenaries entered the camp area to capture Santrich and collect the reward.

The attack was perpetrated by a ground commando, who arrived in a camouflaged uniform. At 9 pm on Sunday, Venezuelan Army helicopters flew over the area.

The document, known for Time, points out that very close to the place of the attack was alias Villa, another of the leaders of the Nueva Marquetalia dissidence, but he already let it be known that he was unharmed.

As indicated, Santrich was accompanied by a security ring made up of 12 people. And it had established its area of ​​operations near the Serranía de Perijá (Colombia) to personally coordinate the resurrection of the Martín Caballero Front, made up of the 59th, 19th and 41st fronts of the extinct FARC.

Informants noted that Santrich insisted on remaining in the area, despite the fact that he had fallen on at least two occasions.

The version insists that the group of what would be mercenaries it surprised them around 5 o’clock in the afternoon of last Sunday, without giving them time to notify the Venezuelan military base, which is located 4 kilometers from the camp area.

Known for his defiant and scathing attitudes, in his days as a peace negotiator, Santrich always claimed innocence and he blamed the drug trafficking charges on “montages” against peace.

The dissident leader, who wears dark glasses for severe visual impairment, grew up in a teachers’ home. He studied law, trained as a teacher in Social Sciences and was a member of the communist youths before taking up arms at the age of 21. An amateur artist, Santrich writes, declaims poetry, and paints.

Source: AFP and Clarín

PB