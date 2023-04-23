Charm, the wonderful Disney film, shows us the Colombia that combines the magic of García Márquez with the music of Lin Manuel Miranda. It is this magic that protects families displaced by violence to create a beautiful town, in the image and likeness of Barichara in Santander, Salento in Quindío and Villa de Leyva in Boyacá. He manages to be isolated from the violent outside world by impassable mountains, protected not by law and order but because each person born into the Madrigal family has a superpower.

The superpowers are an Anglo-Saxon belief that the film imports beautifully to Colombia and that it works, because for three generations it maintains prosperity, happiness and peace. Families have children of all colors, as happens in every family in Colombia, some brown, others white like wheat, some with black or brown eyes, some with green eyes, some tall, others short.

Everything shakes when Mirabel, one of the descendants of the Madrigal family, seems to have no superpower. Ultimately, Mirabel’s hidden superpower is reconciliation. It is what saves the family and redeems it from the sentence of one hundred more years of solitude, of repeating history and not having a second chance on earth. It is hope and dream. That’s why one leaves delighted Charm.

one year after Charmin 2022, another movie came out, called The Kings of the worldno longer magical realism but terrifying realism, which has been immensely successful on Netflix and at international festivals.

Its director, Laura Mora Ortega, invites us to follow Ra, a paisa Odysseus, a poor, young and courageous boy, who receives the official papers that recognize his ownership of the property from which his grandmother was displaced. Ra sets out on a journey to retrieve the Ithaca from him. In his case, he is in Nechí, Antioquia, a gold-producing area, dominated by surly and armed people, who displace the locals and dedicate themselves to exploiting alluvial gold mines.

I don’t want to spoil the movie for those who haven’t seen it yet. So stop here and save the rest of the article for after you watch it.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Along the way, our 19-year-old hero will meet and dance with mermaids and fight Cyclops that deplete his crew. He will arrive in Itaca, in Nechí, Antioquia, one of the places in the world where you can only survive with super powers or super weapons. In the case of Ra, the princes who squander Odysseus’s fortune are the illegal miners who take the gold from his homeland.

Gonorrhea, pirobo, parce, gamín, faltón, the language of the slums of Medellín is the starting point and the thread that unites the patches of the journey. The four heroes of this crew will experience in an hour and a half the horrors and anguish of all periods of Colombian history. They will experience firsthand the conquest of territories that belonged to others, but that the upstarts snatched up to exploit with greater profit. The colony, passing through the mining mita and the encomienda. The republic characterized by internal fights for the land, when there is neither law nor order, but the law of the strongest.

They are characters excited and then disappointed by the constitutional, legalistic, incompetent and ineffective State to the point of exasperation. Justice and legal bureaucracy, which seems to comply because they write things on paper as they should be, to the law. When they know that things in practice, in reality, are the other way around.

Officials give the appearance of complying without remorse. They grant land, issue rulings on law and justice, inform victims with the intention of restoring their dignity and property; give them hope and a purpose to live; put them on the way to recover what is theirs. But on the ground, things are at a different price, and the failures of the city are worth little on the banks of the rivers. Thus it will be difficult for any peace to reconcile us, not even if Mirabel herself came to sign it.

The two films come together in the scene in which the patriarch Madrigal is expelled from his original town and murdered in a ravine, in full view of his wife and three children. On the side of that stream where the aggressors who displaced the families are, there may be Nechí, Antioquia, O Argelia, Cauca; Guapi, Narino; La Hormiga, Putumayo, or the poor neighborhoods of Santa Marta, Ibagué or Neiva. Sites devastated by crime, cocaine and marijuana trafficking, or the so-called Roche and Tussi, drugs that are destroying what little weapons have left standing.

On the other side of that stream, is the town of the Madrigal family. Barichara, Salento, Villa de Leyva or many areas of our geography redeemed by progress and order, populated by thousands of families with superpowers that have created good things, built businesses and generated employment. There families of all origins, colors and troubles can improve, raise and educate their children.

The two Colombias coexist with borders that are not as far away as those of Nechí and Barichara. They live a few streets away. The Colombia of superheroes is a neighbor of the neighborhood of Ra’s and her companions.

We have not been able to reconcile the two Colombias. There has been a pendulum movement between the two, since in each region one is defeating the other. It is not an exclusive dilemma of Colombia. Every Latin American country and even many areas of the United States are experiencing this tension and struggle between neighboring areas, one with thriving legality and the other with equally thriving illegality.

The second sells the drugs to the first, to herself and to the whole world. Impotence is what prevails the most. The Madrigals’ solution, which was to isolate themselves behind mountains to give them security, continues to be the most effective resource. Whose future will it be? Watch both movies and formulate your own answer.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.

Juan Carlos Echeverry is Ph.D. in economics, he was Minister of Finance of Colombia and CEO of Ecopetrol.