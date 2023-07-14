The Colombian National Team is getting ready to play the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, which starts on July 20.

The debut of the Colombian team will be on July 25 against the Korean team. Before, the team will face China on Sunday in a friendly.

Prediction with Colombia

Before the start of the tournament, and in times of digital predictions, it was EA Sports, the company that develops the renowned video game FIFA, which carried out a simulation of the tournament and he was in charge of predicting what the round of 16 of the World Cup will be like and which is the team that can be crowned champion.

In the round of 16 matches, according to the prediction, there will be Colombia, who would manage to advance from the group stage, in which they share with Korea, Germany and Morocco.



According to the prediction, those classified to the round of 16 will be: Switzerland, Japan, the United States, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, France, Colombia, England, Australia, Germany and Panama.

Colombia’s rival would be France, which would prevail in their key, with a 3-0 result. Thus, the Colombian dream would reach the eighth, according to the prediction.

EA predicts that the great champion of the World Cup will be United States, who would beat Germany 4-2 in the final.

