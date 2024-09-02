The Colombian National Team has already begun its concentration in Barranquilla for the two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup against Peru and Argentinakey on their way to qualifying.

James Rodríguez, a recent signing from Rayo Vallecano of Spain, and forward Luis Díaz, from Liverpool, lead the list of players with whom Colombia will face these two matches, but there is a new feature.

“Midfielder Juan Camilo Portilla, from Talleres Argentina, was called up this Sunday for the matches that the Colombian national team will play on Friday against Peru in Lima and on September 10 against Argentina in Barranquilla,” reported the EFE agency.

He added: “Portilla was called up by Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo amid doubts about the health of midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who was not even called up for the match his team, Crystal Palace, drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Sunday.”

The agency warned that “the coach of the Eagles, Oliver Glasner, said that Lerma “had a problem in his foot after the day of rest. He came back and it hurt, he couldn’t put on his boots and he couldn’t play. We don’t know where the discomfort came from, but he was in a lot of pain,” said the Austrian coach.

This is how matches seven and eight will be played:

Thursday, September 5th

3 pm: Bolivia vs. Venezuela (Channel to be confirmed)

7 pm: Argentina vs. Chile

Friday, September 6th

7:30 pm: Brazil vs. Ecuador (Channel to be confirmed)

7:30 pm: Uruguay vs. Paraguay (Channel to be confirmed)

8:30 pm: Peru vs. Colombia, on RCN Channel and Caracol Channel

Eighth day

Tuesday, September 10th

3:30 pm: Colombia vs. Argentina (Canal Caracol, Canal RCN)

4 pm: Ecuador vs. Peru (Channel to be confirmed)

6 pm: Venezuela vs. Uruguay (Channel to be confirmed)

7 pm: Chile vs. Bolivia (Channel to be confirmed)

7:30 pm: Paraguay vs. Brazil (Channel to be confirmed)

