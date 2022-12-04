Colombia | In the peace negotiations, an agreement was reached on the return of the indigenous people to their lands

This is the first significant achievement in the ongoing peace negotiations between the administration and the guerrilla organization.

Colombia the administration and the guerrilla organization National Liberation Army (ELN) have reached an agreement on the return of the indigenous people to their lands. The Embera people fled the Chocho and Risaralda regions due to violence by drug gangs, ELN and illegal right-wing paramilitaries.

The president of Colombia told about it Gustavo Petro. This is the first significant achievement in the ongoing peace negotiations between the administration and the ELN.

Petro did not say when the indigenous people will be able to return to their homes. Many of them now live in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, where they have demonstrated visibly in parks and clashed with the police several times.

ELN’s negotiating representatives did not issue a statement on the matter on Saturday. The ELN is the last left-wing rebel group that has not yet given up arms in Colombia.

The previous ones negotiations broke down in 2019 after a car bomb attack on the police academy in Bogota. 22 people died in the attack.

Petro, who started as Colombia’s first left-wing president in August, sent a team to continue negotiations in Venezuela last month. Negotiations are still ongoing, although there is no formal ceasefire between the regime’s forces and ELN fighters.

However, ELN has promised to allow humanitarian aid as part of the framework of the peace negotiations, which were agreed in 2016 by the then president by Juan Manuel Santos with the administration.

That same year, Santos signed a historic agreement with the country’s largest and oldest rebel group, the FARC movement, bringing an end to the more than five-decade conflict. FARC and ELN operate in different parts of the country.

Although the rebel groups have sat down to the negotiating table, some areas of Colombia are plagued by criminal groups linked to drug trafficking and illegal mining.