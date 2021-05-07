In the city of Cali, Puerto Resistencia used to be Puerto Rellena because pork intestines were sold there. Now it is a depressed neighborhood, where there is a self-organization movement that has driven the police out of the area and has the support of the neighbors. The one who can enter is the minga, and with it, its indigenous guard. One of its members, Duver Campo, is willing to take his postulates and peaceful resistances to the front line.

To enter Puerto Resistencia we ask permission from the front row. Then to the second. And finally, we entered with the minga. Young people politely ask what medium we are. They distrust, but are reassured that it is a foreign press, accompanied by the indigenous group.

In the square, the epicenter of the protests, the landscape is revolutionary. And it is organized. In a police station there is a library. Large banners claim the resistance. They have a medical mission and offer food and drink to those present.

The boys wear motorcycle helmets, sportswear, goggles, and ski masks. They fear being searched with cameras. They claim that this is his death sentence. One of the leaders talks to us. He touches us on the shoulder when he speaks to tell us that they cannot take it anymore and that they are not vandals, that they are only fed up with President Iván Duque and former President Álvaro Uribe, both from the right-wing Democratic Center party. He laughs at being called guerrillas; shows us that they only have stones to respond to bullets.

Front-line youth are heterogeneous. There are more politicized people and also those who are simply screaming at daily poverty, in a city like Cali, where close to one million of the 2.2 million inhabitants live in poverty. This is how Manuel explains it to us, who assures that if before the pandemic they had little, now they have nothing.

But the most curious thing is that they have the support of the neighborhood. Between artistic activities and a truck with a microphone open to the public, characters sneak in. A hooded preacher ended his speech with an apology, before shouting: “Long live Colombia, ‘you, whores’.” Also, most of the people around the politicized truck are ordinary neighborhood residents. They support the front line because they consider that they do not vandalize and that, in addition, they put the body for the collective.

Batons and machetes against bullets, this is how the indigenous guard in Cali defends itself

But if there is a group that knows how to weave ties, it is the minga. About 5,000 indigenous people have arrived in Cali throughout the week and assure that they do so in gratitude to the city for being the “epicenter of Colombian resistance.”

He is Duver Campos, an indigenous person from the Nasa people who is part of the indigenous guard that is in Cali, Colombia. Picture of May 6, 2021. © Juan Carlos Zapata / France 24

The objective of the indigenous minga is to take community practices abroad from the territories. They travel in chivas, transport vehicles from rural areas, and stay at the Universidad del Valle, the public institution in Cali. There they sleep in tents and feed themselves.

They are accompanied by the indigenous guard, their ancestral defense mechanism to protect the territory and defend themselves from those of illegal armed groups and even the public force. Throughout the afternoon of May 5 we were with Duver Campos, one of the members of the guard. He is from Tierradentro, from the Nasa people; He is 36 years old, and since he was 15, he has defended his community. “They say that we are here to violate the environment, but no, we are here to accompany the people,” he says.

In their day to day, they continue their normal activity, agriculture and social fabric. However, at any moment they have to abandon everything to defend the community. Campos tells us that with a cane and a machete they face bullets and antipersonnel mines.

He is not afraid of death. For him there is no end of life, while he is aware that his legacy and his word will always prevail. Duver remembers when he first went to the front with his father, also an indigenous guard. That day he realized that he wanted to start a life in resistance. Now it is the turn of his son and that illusion is transformed into emotion and concern: he does not want him to live the same way that the violent communities of the Cauca region suffer in Colombia.

Duver Campos also encourages educational activities in the communities. There he wants to transmit pacifist theories, in addition to encouraging the community fabric as the best solution to confront the different types of violence that surround them, from the army, through the structural and economic.

As he passes through Puerto Resistencia, Duver Campos inspires respect and, among the youngest, admiration. He walks guarding the area where the heart of the community neighborhood stands. The young people who resist there talk with the indigenous minga, and finally, Campos gets on the preachers’ truck. He doesn’t pray. He is not hooded. He shows himself to the world, and shouts: “We are not terrorists, we are the people, damn it.”