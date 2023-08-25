with my eyes of one foreign who had the opportunity to live a year in this beautiful country, that is, a look from outsideI would like to share with you some of my impressions. at my arrival at Colombiain August of last year, there were many critical, negative voicesI would even say almost catastrophic, from people whose fears made them even talk about leaving the country. I really still don’t understand that.

From my point of view, Colombia is clearly on an upward trend. Actually, I only have the question of how fast this process is going and where exactly it is pointing. That is a central question for Germany in what has to do with our commitment in Colombia and with Colombia.

One of the goals of German foreign policy is to help achieve a decent life and stable prosperity for all people in the world. To do this, humanity will first have to overcome the climate change on the planet. That is why Germany is looking for strong allies, and this is not measured first of all by the number of F-16 Fighter Jets, but in the strength of society.

I would like to rescue some aspects that caught my attention over the last year and that seem to have less prominence both in the media discussion and in the public debate than the omnipresent issues of security, presence of armed groups, number of homicides, organized crime, corruption.

With regard to the issue of trust, the ranking of the Broken Systems Index of ipsos, in which Colombia is occupying the first position in the world. This index reflects the lack of confidence of voters in the political system of their country. Also they United States of America are below the global average. But the above does not only refer to the political classbut also to the social fabric. According to a report from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) As of 2022, in Latin America only 9 percent of people trust others, by far the lowest level in the world.

Marian Schuegraf is the German ambassador to Colombia. See also The Portuguese Parliament decriminalizes euthanasia Photo: Twitter: @AlEmbassador

So it’s about building the social trust. That starts with governments, which should trust the experts, not just their followers. It also implies trusting to a certain extent in a government of a different ideological cast, as long as it has been democratically elected. In the same way, it implies trust between the different social strata –for this they must meet at school, at the university, in real life–.

Thus, for example, it was very valuable for me to learn about the life of the recycler Bibiana, with whom I had the opportunity to exchange jobs for a day.

The positive way in which Colombia addresses the issue of gender inequality, between ethnic groups, etc., is pleasantly striking.

Regarding the issue of impunity, we find that in Latin America it continues to be a widespread problem, although it must be recognized that Colombia has made progress in this regard in recent times. He Max Planck Institute for Cognitive Sciences Leipzig found out that punishments are an essential element in the emergence of complex social structures. According to the explanation of evolutionary psychology, penalties help to impose values ​​such as justice and encourage the social cohesion within a group.

Regarding the issue of inequality, Latin America It continues to be the most unequal region in the world, and among Latin Americans Colombia ranks second. Eleven of the twenty most unequal countries in the world are in Latin America. This is especially true for Colombia, where, for example, the distribution of land is extremely unequal even in comparison with other Latin American countries (see the ‘Gini land’ index).

The positive way in which Colombia addresses the issue of gender inequality, between ethnic groups, etc., is pleasantly striking, for example, with the new Ministry of Equality and Equity, whose creation represents a significant advance. For poverty reduction, support for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises is of particular importance, but the socioeconomic strengthening of the middle class is also vital.

Gap between rich and poor



With the so-called ‘Cargo Compensation Law‘, after the Second World War, Germany systematically reduced, through relatively low financial contributions for decades, the gap between rich and poor, thus creating the German middle class, which is today our economic locomotive. Meanwhile, numerous studies have shown that the Latin American middle class has grown as a result of a combination of economic growth and reduction of income inequality. Thus, the economic pie has increased and its distribution has become more equitable: national prosperity is not a zero-sum game.

There is also the issue of consensus. In GermanyIn recent decades, social and political consensus has been very important for the Continuous development.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: EFE / EPA / FILIP SINGER / POOL

Of the four governments headed by the former Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, three were based on broad alliances in which she, who was called the chancellor of the center, sought agreements with different ideological positions. Without this “fishing in the middle” proposal it is questionable whether she would have stayed in power for sixteen years. And how is international cooperation supposed to work if there is not even cooperation at the national level? For this reason, regardless of its specific content, a ‘national agreement’ seems to me to be the appropriate proposal, for example, to unite the greatest possible number of Colombians around the current peace project with the The n and other armed groups, as well as to implement lasting reform projects perceived by a large majority as a step forward.

What is the vision of Colombia in foreign policy? This is a vote for Latin America and the Caribbean as a strong and operational international player. Because Latin America and the Caribbean has been an influential global actor in the creation of a liberal world order and lately a driving force for far-reaching international agreements such as the 2030 agenda and the 2015 Paris agreement.

Marian Schuegraf, the German ambassador to Colombia, and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia

As a consequence of crises, the gaze of its statesmen often turns inward. Colombia, for example, focuses on its peace process. However, this country has all the inputs to play an active role at the regional and international level. For this, the Colombian climate action policy is an outstanding positive example. There are few presidents who speak as clearly as Petro del climate change like the eldest danger to humanity.

Colombia has what. In its territory it has everything in terms of green hard power such as fresh water, fertile land, biodiversity, different vegetation zones, the greatest green hydrogen/renewable energy potential after Brazil, and also has the capacity to activate immense political soft power as a vanguard in international climate policy, which in the relationship of geostrategic forces is becoming more and more the hard zone of power.

Because then, it will not only be global investors and ecotourists who will see this increasingly attractive country. A country that produces mojojoy ice cream, where sloths always smile kindly as if for a photo op, and where you can smoke the leaves of the ancient yarumos, will always be fascinating to me. And as a souvenir of the infinite variety of fruits, I take Lulo, my little Colombian cat.

Marian Schuegraf

Ambassador of Germany in Colombia

*Special for THE WEATHER