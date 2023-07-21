The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup has already started and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the most important sporting events of the year: in Colombia, fans are also waiting for the debut of “Cafétero” at the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
For those who are not so familiar with this contest and especially with the previous participations of the “Cafétero” team, below we will review everything you need to know about this topic.
How has the Colombian women’s team done historically in the World Cups?
The Colombian women’s team has only played two World Cups: Germany 2011, when they were eliminated in the group stage (the United States, Sweden and North Korea were their rivals), and Canada 2015when he managed to qualify for the round of 16: faced France, England and Mexico, taking the victory against the Frenchclear favorites for the title, by 2 to 0. After a draw and a defeat, they entered the next instance, but lost 2-0 against EEEU, later champion.
Reach the Australia and New Zealand 2023 contest in a great moment, since he does it after achieving the runner-up in the 2022 Women’s Copa América.
|
WORLD
|
RESULT
|
PLAYED
|
G/E/P
|
1991
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
nineteen ninety five
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
1999
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
2003
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
2007
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
2011
|
Group stage
|
3
|
0-1-2
|
2015
|
round of 16
|
4
|
1-1-2
|
2019
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
More news about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023
Colombia in the 2011 World Cup
The debut was made to wait. South American runner-up behind Brazil, the coffee makers took over the second ticket for Conmebol. He lost 0-1 with Sweden, one of the powers, in the debut. They then suffered a 3-0 thrashing against the USA, while the Colombians got their first World Cup point in the last clash, against Korea. They were eliminated in the group stage.
Colombia in the 2015 World Cup
After Germany 2011, the Cafeteras consolidated their place on the continent and were runners-up again in 2014. The World Cup draw again “punished” a team that should face Mexico, France and England in the group stage, but made history by qualifying for the round of 16, drawing 1-1 with Mexico, beating France 2-0 and losing 1-2 against England.
In the round of 16, United States: Colombia had to do the impossible to continue in the race but the North Americans put a stop to their illusion with goals from Alexandra Morgan and Carli Lloyd, for the final 2-0 and elimination.
Players called up for the 2023 World Cup
Archers: Catalina Pérez – Se Kindermann-Avaí (BRA), Natalia Giraldo – América De Cali, Sandra Sepúlveda – Independiente Medellín.
Defenses: Ana María Guzmán – Deportivo Pereira, Ángela Barón – Atlético Nacional, Carolina Arias – Junior FC, Daniela Arias – América De Cali, Daniela Caracas – RCD Espanyol (ESP), Jorelyn Carabalí – Atlético Mineiro (BRA), Manuela Vanegas – Real Sociedad (ESP), Mónica Ramos – Gremio (BRA).
Frills: Daniela Montoya – Atlético Nacional, Diana Ospina – América De Cali, Leicy Santos – Atlético De Madrid (ESP), Lorena Bedoya – Real Brasilia (BRA), Marcela Restrepo – Dux Logroño (ESP), María Camila Reyes – Independiente Santa Fe.
Front: Catalina Usme – América De Cali, Elexa Bahr – América De Cali, Ivonne Chacón – Valencia Féminas CF (ESP), Lady Andrade – Real Brasilia (BRA), Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid (ESP), Mayra Ramírez – Levante UD (ESP).
The figures of Colombia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Within the campus commanded by Nelson Abadía is Linda Caicedoa forward of barely 18 years old who plays for Real Madrid in Spain and who is called to be the great promise of Colombian women’s football.
He debuted in professional soccer with the cali america, with just 14 years old, on July 15, 2019, against Cortuluá. He entered at 74 ′ and only needed a few minutes to show his magic on the court. Beating three opponents, he shot on goal and scored the winning goal for his team. Caicedo finished that league as the top scorer with seven goals in seven games, including one in the final to give her team the title and crown herself national champion. At the beginning of 2020, the young woman signed for the Deportivo Califor three seasons. In 2021 she won her second national title and she played her first Copa Libertadores Femenina, where she scored four goals, although her team was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Her level earned her the call to the Colombian national team.
The other figure is leicy santos, a midfielder who plays for Atlético de Madrid in Spain and who will seek to continue making history with his country, after the runner-up finish in the 2022 Copa América Femenina. It will be his third World Cup (Under 17 in Azerbaijan and with the Major in Canada 2015). “I try to be calm, but a lot of emotions come together, happiness and anguish at the same time, because we want to compete and be at the highest level. It’s a great responsibility to have to do it well,” he said in a recent interview with 90min.
Fixture of Colombia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and on the way to the final
The Colombian team is located in Group H, where they will have to face the teams of South Korea, Germany and Morocco. The first match of the Colombian team will be played on July 24, and it will be against the South Korean team, at four in the morning. Then the Germans will come and it will close before the Moroccans. If it qualifies for 8th, it will play against the team placed first or second in Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
STADIUM
|
COLOMBIA-SOUTH KOREA
|
24/7
|
21.00 COLOR TIME
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
COLOMBIA-GERMANY
|
7/30
|
04.30 COLOR TIME
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
COLOMBIA-MOROCCO
|
3/8
|
05.00 COLOR TIME
|
HBF Park (Perth)
Prediction of Colombia in the Women’s World Cup 2023
I think Colombia will reach the round of 16 again, and will fall there against France or Brazil.
