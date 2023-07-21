Reach the Australia and New Zealand 2023 contest in a great moment, since he does it after achieving the runner-up in the 2022 Women’s Copa América.

In the round of 16, United States: Colombia had to do the impossible to continue in the race but the North Americans put a stop to their illusion with goals from Alexandra Morgan and Carli Lloyd, for the final 2-0 and elimination.

He debuted in professional soccer with the cali america, with just 14 years old, on July 15, 2019, against Cortuluá. He entered at 74 ′ and only needed a few minutes to show his magic on the court. Beating three opponents, he shot on goal and scored the winning goal for his team. Caicedo finished that league as the top scorer with seven goals in seven games, including one in the final to give her team the title and crown herself national champion. At the beginning of 2020, the young woman signed for the Deportivo Califor three seasons. In 2021 she won her second national title and she played her first Copa Libertadores Femenina, where she scored four goals, although her team was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Her level earned her the call to the Colombian national team.

The other figure is leicy santos, a midfielder who plays for Atlético de Madrid in Spain and who will seek to continue making history with his country, after the runner-up finish in the 2022 Copa América Femenina. It will be his third World Cup (Under 17 in Azerbaijan and with the Major in Canada 2015). “I try to be calm, but a lot of emotions come together, happiness and anguish at the same time, because we want to compete and be at the highest level. It’s a great responsibility to have to do it well,” he said in a recent interview with 90min.