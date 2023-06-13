Colombia, in a great display, won the Youth Parapan American Games!

The Colombian delegation was crowned champion of the Youth Parapan American Games, that were closed this Monday in Bogotá.

The country’s para athletes made themselves felt and with a harvest of 52 gold, 29 silver and 24 bronze medals, they became unattainable in the medal table.

Colombia, champion of the Junior Parapan American Games

Photo: Press Youth Paralympics

In the second position was Argentina, who managed to win 35 golds, 26 silvers and 23 bronzes, while Mexico he occupied the third box with a booty of 33 golds, 22 silvers and 26 bronzes.



zharith rodriguez She was the jousting athlete who obtained the most medals, winning six golds and one silver, while the other Colombian, sarah vargasHe won six golds and one bronze.

🏊‍♀️ On the second day of paraswimming at the Youth Parapan American Games, Sara Vargas qualified in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, and 4×100-meter mixed medley relay; Sharit Yunque in 100m freestyle and Santiago Villota 100m backstroke, all from #TeamBogotá 🤩 Come support them! pic.twitter.com/XA0vialK0g — 🟨🟥Recreation and Sport (@IDRD) June 9, 2023

“We are proud of what we have done and of giving Colombia joy with our efforts. It is one more step that we took on this long road in sport and in life”, said Vargas.

The jousting is being closed on Monday night in a sober ceremony.

