Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Colombia, in a great display, won the Youth Parapan American Games!

June 13, 2023
Colombia, in a great display, won the Youth Parapan American Games!


Parapan American Games

Parapan American Games.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Parapan American Games.

At home, the delegation became gigantic. In the medal table, it surpassed Argentina, which was 2nd.

The Colombian delegation was crowned champion of the Youth Parapan American Games, that were closed this Monday in Bogotá.

The country’s para athletes made themselves felt and with a harvest of 52 gold, 29 silver and 24 bronze medals, they became unattainable in the medal table.
Colombia, champion of the Junior Parapan American Games

Photo:

Press Youth Paralympics

In the second position was Argentina, who managed to win 35 golds, 26 silvers and 23 bronzes, while Mexico he occupied the third box with a booty of 33 golds, 22 silvers and 26 bronzes.

zharith rodriguez She was the jousting athlete who obtained the most medals, winning six golds and one silver, while the other Colombian, sarah vargasHe won six golds and one bronze.

“We are proud of what we have done and of giving Colombia joy with our efforts. It is one more step that we took on this long road in sport and in life”, said Vargas.

The jousting is being closed on Monday night in a sober ceremony.
