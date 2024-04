02:07 Health reform in Colombia © France 24

At the moment, the health reform, one of the flags of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, is paralyzed after not receiving support from Congress. However, the possibility that the Petro project advances fuels uncertainty among current members of the Health Provider Entities (EPS) who have reservations about a scenario of nationalization of the service. Special report by Manuela Cano and Aitor Txabarri.