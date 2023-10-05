From October 5 to 21, Colombia becomes the host of the Copa Libertadores Femenina 2023, the most prominent soccer competition played by women at the club level in South America. This is the second time that the country hosts the tournament, generating expectations encouraged by the outstanding performance of the Colombian team in the Women’s World Cup in Australia. The competition features 16 teams divided into four groups, with the top two clubs advancing to the quarterfinals.

