The San Jorge de Pereira Hospital, in western Colombia, confirmed on May 10 that student Lucas Villa, shot during a demonstration on May 5, is brain dead. The young man became a benchmark in the peaceful protests against the government of Iván Duque for his educational talks and his cheerful character. So far the perpetrators of the shots he was a victim are unknown.

Lucas Villa, symbol of the social and peaceful protests in Colombia, remained in critical condition since last May 5, he was shot eight times while participating in a peaceful demonstration. But this Monday his brain death was confirmed.

The San Jorge de Pereira hospital, where he remains confined, reported that he registers “brain death” and that he is still connected to an artificial respiration ventilator. After this diagnosis “what comes next will be that his heart stops beating” predictably in the next few hours.

The announcement came after doctors removed the sedation Sunday to assess the 37-year-old college student’s neurological condition.

“We regret to inform that despite the specialized care provided during these days in our ICU, the patient did not present any neurological response after suspending sedation and the imaging study is consistent with global cerebral ischemia,” explained the hospital manager, Juan Carlos Restrepo .

This information is released after confusion regarding his state of health, which led the medical center last Thursday to point out that the young man was not brain dead as some local media had reported at that time, although he did admit a serious condition.

The science and sports student was injured when he was protesting peacefully on the viaduct that connects the city of Pereira with the neighboring municipality of Dos Quebradas. According to videos broadcast on social networks, people in civilian clothes fired from a motorcycle at the group of people gathered. Along with Villa, another young man identified as Andrés Clavijo was seriously injured, who nevertheless showed recovery and was discharged over the weekend.

The Colombian government has assured that it is investigating to find those responsible. The aggression against Villa caused a commotion in the country, especially because of the happy and peaceful character that he always showed in the demonstrations. Several videos have circulated in social networks in which he appears giving educational talks on the reasons for the protests, shaking hands with policemen as a symbol of peace, dancing, as well as singing and dancing during the mobilizations.

In addition, this fact once again raised the alarm about the complaints of violence and human rights violations in the framework of the protests, many of them allegedly by the public forces, which has generated a wave of rejection in the country and calls from the international community to stop the abuses. The NGO Temblores indicates that 47 people have died in the framework of the protests, of which 39 have been at the hands of the security forces. For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office speaks of 27 deaths.

After meeting, Duque and the strike committee do not reach an agreement

After thirteen days of protests and roadblocks that have caused fuel and food shortages in some cities of the country, President Iván Duque and the National Unemployment Committee failed to reach an agreement this Monday, in the first meeting they held to try to get out of the crisis.

According to the representatives of the committee, the Executive has not yielded to their requests, something that he described as a lack of empathy.

“No agreements were reached. No empathy has been shown with the victims. We have demanded that the massacre stop, to stop official and private violence against people who are exercising the legitimate right to protest, “warned the National Unemployment Committee after the meeting ended.

The strike negotiators also expressed their demands related to the withdrawal of the health reform project, a basic income of at least one legal minimum monthly wage, defense of agricultural and peasant production, subsidies to small and medium-sized companies and stop the spraying illicit crops with glyphosate, among other lawsuits

So far, the government has not issued a public statement in this regard.

