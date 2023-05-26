New clues have been found in the search for the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Colombia at the beginning of this month. According to the Colombian army, these items include diapers, shoes, a towel and a mobile phone accessory.

On May 1, a small plane crashed in the Colombian rainforest after disappearing from radar. When emergency services were able to reach the inaccessible crash site two weeks later, they found the bodies of three adults who did not survive the crash. Four children – Lesly (13), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (4) and Cristin (11 months) – are believed to have survived the crash, but have since gone missing in the thick jungle.

Since the start of the search, several clues have been found, such as footprints, pieces of clothing, scissors, a baby bottle, half-eaten fruit and a shelter made with branches. However, the children themselves have still not been found.

Shoes

Now a few more objects can be added to that list of clues. The search team found a diaper and a towel ‘just over 500 meters west of the crash site’. In addition, the team found a phone accessory, a bottle cap, and a second diaper ‘420 meters northwest of the crash’. An Indigenous woman also found another pair of shoes, believed to belong to 4-year-old Tien Noriel, west of the crash site.

The new finds are a source of hope for the 350 members of the search team and the children’s families. The clues support the theory that the children survived the crash. In fact, they would not have suffered serious injuries, because no traces of blood were found, the armed forces say.

The search team found several new clues, including a pair of shoes and diapers. © Fuerzas Militares de Colombia / Fuerzas Militares de Colombia



On May 1, the four children and three adults crashed in a small plane. © AP



The search team found several new clues, including a pair of shoes, a towel and a bottle cap. © Fuerzas Militares de Colombia / Fuerzas Militares de Colombia

