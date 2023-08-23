Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Colombia: historic qualification to the semifinal of the Blind Soccer World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in Sports
Colombia: historic qualification to the semifinal of the Blind Soccer World Cup

Colombia soccer team for the blind

Colombia soccer team for the blind

Colombia soccer team for the blind

The national team will seek the passage to the semifinal of the tournament this Wednesday, against Argentina.

The Colombian National Team achieved this Tuesday a historic classification to the semifinal of the world soccer championship for the blind, which takes place in Birmingham (England).

With scores from Juan David Pérez and John Éider González, the team led by Fernando Carrillo beat Iran 2-1, to achieve a historic performance. But it goes for more.

The next rival of the National Team will be Argentina, which on Tuesday made it to the next stage by defeating Italy 1-0, with a goal from Maximiliano Espinillo.

The match between Colombia and Argentina will be played this Wednesday, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

This competition is part of the IBSA World Games (abbreviations in English of the International Blind Sports Association), where more than 1,250 visually impaired athletes from 70 countries come together to compete in 10 modalities.

