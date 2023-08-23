Colombia: historic qualification to the semifinal of the Blind Soccer World Cup

The Colombian National Team achieved this Tuesday a historic classification to the semifinal of the world soccer championship for the blind, which takes place in Birmingham (England).

With scores from Juan David Pérez and John Éider González, the team led by Fernando Carrillo beat Iran 2-1, to achieve a historic performance. But it goes for more.

WORLD SEMIFINALIST! 🇨🇴⚽

With these two scores by Juan David Pérez and John Éider González, the Colombian National Team defeated Iran 2-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the World Blind Soccer Championship #Birmingham2023 and Argentina will now be measured. pic.twitter.com/gfFNXu5AhB – Paisadeportes (@paisadeportes) August 22, 2023

The next rival of the National Team will be Argentina, which on Tuesday made it to the next stage by defeating Italy 1-0, with a goal from Maximiliano Espinillo.

⚽️ THE BATS, TO THE WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS WITH A GREAT GOAL FROM MAXI SPINILLO! 🇦🇷 The Argentine soccer team for the blind beat Italy 1-0 and qualified for the semifinal of the World Cup in Birmingham, England. pic.twitter.com/b3lw8tB1qU – ParaSports (@ParaDeportesOK) August 22, 2023

The match between Colombia and Argentina will be played this Wednesday, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

This competition is part of the IBSA World Games (abbreviations in English of the International Blind Sports Association), where more than 1,250 visually impaired athletes from 70 countries come together to compete in 10 modalities.

