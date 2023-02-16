The streets of the main cities of Colombia became this Wednesday (15) a platform for thousands of people to express discontent with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and with health, labor and social security reforms, among others.

The protests outnumbered demonstrations in support of the government and the reform of the health system, presented on Monday amid a rain of criticism from different sectors that consider it harmful to the people.

In Bogotá, the main demonstration left the National Park for Bolívar Square, the center of political and judicial power in Colombia, all amid chants against the Petro government and applause for the military who were in some parts of the way.

In general, the protesters wore Colombian shirts, white or sporty, amid signs rejecting not only the proposed reforms, but also the peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and the “total peace” of Petro .

The most popular demonstrations were those in Bogotá and Medellín, where demonstrators not only sang songs against Petro, but also against the mayor of the capital of the department of Antioquia, Daniel Quintero.

By late afternoon, authorities had not reported any disturbances or confrontations with the police. It was hoped that the day would end calmly because the summons stressed that everything should take place without disturbing public order.

“Petro never again”, “no to reforms”, “no to reforms against the people” were the chants of the people in Bogotá, where the posters highlighted the rejection of the government.

The Colombian government on Monday presented the health reform, which has been causing debate in the country for weeks and which has not yet convinced people who see this right threatened, although they accept that adjustments must be made to what is already in force.

With his reform, Petro seeks to transform the health system to reinforce primary care and also to take care of “abandoned territories”.