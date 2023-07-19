Colombia has its number 22 qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The country secured a new representative, this time, in the diving modality.
Colombia reached this Tuesday 22 athletes qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in which the delegation aspires to get gold medals again.
The walkers Lorena Arenas and Einer Arévalo, the jumper Natalia Linares and the Colombian women’s soccer team (which will be able to count on 18 players in the competition) had already secured their presence in Paris.
Now, the turn is for the diver Daniel Restrepo, who won the box in the world championship of the discipline that takes place in Fukuoka (Japan).
Restrepo finished in 11th place in the 3-meter springboard event, thus obtaining, for the second time in his career, a place to compete in the Olympics. He had already been to Tokyo 2020.
In 2018, Restrepo was the standard bearer for the Colombian delegation at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where he won the gold medal. He also climbed to the top of the podium at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.
🎖️🇨🇴🤩 DANIEL RESTREPO GETS A NEW OLYMPIC QUOTE FOR THE COUNTRY!!
The Colombian qualified for the grand final of the 3-meter springboard and ensured the participation of Colombia in the diving for #Paris2024.
✨💪🏻 WE KEEP BELIEVING AND BETTING IN THE PROCESSES! GO COLOMBIA! pic.twitter.com/QmBctvj4gg
— Colombian Swimming Federation (@FECNA) July 19, 2023
Those classified by Colombia to the Olympic Games in Paris
1. Lorena Arenas (walk)
2. Einer Arevalo (walk)
3 to 20. Colombia women’s team (18 players)
21. Natalia Linares (long jump)
22. Daniel Restrepo (diving)
