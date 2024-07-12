The final of the next Sunday, July 14, will take place America Cupin a duel between the Argentina and Colombia national teamswhich have had different but difficult paths to reach the final stage of the tournament.

According to the event organizers since the beginning of the qualifications, the final will be played in the Hard Rock Stadiuma stage in which Colombia already made history.

Like a good signseveral fans of the tricolor have recalled the event of October 26, 1997 when Edgar Renteriaconsidered the best Colombian baseball player of all time, raised the flag high after a hit that gave his team the World Series.

The baseball match took place in 1997. Photo:AFP

In fact, the former baseball player not only gave the victory to the Marlins from Florida with what he was playing, but he hit a golden hit in the seventh game that left him at the top of baseball.

The Barranquilla native, at just 22 years old, made history at the Hard Rock Stadium, a stadium that at that time had the name of Pro Playersafter facing Charles Nagy, who could not reach the ball no matter how hard he stretched.

As a curious fact, the Hard Rock Stadium has had at least 7 different names due to business agreements.

Some of the names are: Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Park, Pro Player Stadium, Dolphins Stadium, Land Shark Stadium and Sun Life Stadium.

Colombia is already preparing for the final against Argentina in Miami



The Colombian national team is already preparing in Miami (USA) for the final of the 2024 Copa América, which will be played this Sunday against Argentina.

After beating Uruguay 0-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, the Colombian team travelled from Charlotte (USA) to Miami on Thursday afternoon.

Already in Florida, the players had a training session in the gym of their hotel. The group was divided between those who had more and fewer minutes in the duel against Uruguay.

The pupils of Nestor Lorenzo They will continue their preparation for the final on Friday and will hold a training session in the afternoon behind closed doors starting at 6 pm at the Barry University facilities.

The Colombian team’s last practice before the final will be on Saturday, also at 6 p.m. and also at Barry University.

James Rodriguez and Lionel Messi at the 2024 Copa America Photo:Buda Mendes GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Getty Images via AFP and Maddie Meyer GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Getty Images via AFP

Before that, Lorenzo and a player yet to be confirmed will participate in the official Conmebol press conference this Saturday starting at 4:45 pm at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and which will host the final on Sunday.

At 5:15 p.m., the Colombian team will inspect the field before going to training.

Against Argentina of Lionel Messiwho is defending his 2021 title, Lorenzo will be without Daniel Muñoz, who was sent off against Uruguay, and has doubts about Richard Ríos, who retired from the match against the Celeste due to a knock.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

