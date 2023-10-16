The coach of Ecuador, the Spanish Felix Sanchezstated this Monday that his team will seek to impose its game to beat Colombia, which it will face on the fourth day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and which it said has “a very high competitive level.”

“We want to continue adding three points, so we will try to impose our game against a rival like Colombia that has a very high competitive level, with a very good dynamic, with players who unbalance a lot in attack,” Sánchez said during the press conference. prior to the meeting.

The coach also assured that it will be a totally different match from the previous confrontations between Ecuadorians and Colombians, because there are many changes of players, with new coaching staff in the teams.

“The past is the past, now we have to focus on what we want to do tomorrow,” he said.

Then he highlighted the level with which Colombia will arrive, based on good dynamics, with many games without defeat, and assumed that they will try to play a game with a defined style of play, with very good players who combine a very attractive game proposal. .

Ecuador takes precautions

Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

“It will be a tough game, where we will have to use our resources to try to impose what we think and what is necessary to be able to compete well and try to continue adding,” said Sánchez.

The former Qatar coach added that his players will have to be very attentive, because Colombia is a team that likes to have the ball, with different possibilities to find how to attack and with transitions for which a lot of attention is required to avoid surprises.

“If we want to be a team that wants to impose, we have to try to have a high pace in the game, go look for them at the top and have enough verticality with the ball, but at the same time be patient until we try to find the spaces, against a team that has a long time without losing,” he said.

Sánchez said that the mood of his team “is excellent”, because it is a group that is very healthy inside, that does not allow itself to be influenced by criticism, because there is self-criticism within the group and that is always important. Regarding the effects of the altitude of 2,850 meters above sea level in Quito, he pointed out that on his team there are many players who are not operating at altitude, but who already know how to deal with it, because they all they want to play.

“The intention for this Tuesday will be to try to stop the rival’s strengths and, if we can attack their weaknesses, we will have to refine a lot because the one in front will be a great team, with great individualities, with a preparation according to adaptation to the height, so they will be very demanding,” Sánchez noted.

“We are going to try to play in a way in which we can be solid enough in defense and that in attack we are given the solutions to build our game, from our base to the last third, to be able to arrive with good finishing options on goal. “he added.

He also highlighted the total commitment of his players, bathed in very good energy, with a competitiveness that they show in each game, who have a winning mentality, with a desire to go out and compete in each game to defend the honor of Ecuador and make the people be proud of them.

EFE

More sports news