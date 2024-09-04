The delegation of Colombia in the Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The country won three medals on Wednesday, one silver and two bronze in para-athletics.

In the javelin throw, in the F34 category, two Colombian medals were awarded. Mauricio Valencia He won the silver medal after a record of 39.09 meters, setting a new American record.

Diego Meneses, In the same category, he took the last place on the podium and took bronze by throwing 37.17 meters. The gold in the event went to the Iranian Saeid Afrooz, who achieved a record of 41.16 meters.

In high long, the Colombian Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas He took the bronze medal with an impressive jump of 6.40 metres. The gold medal went to Nepalese-born Khetag Khinchagov with a jump of 6.52 metres, and the silver medal went to China’s Zhong Huanghao with a jump of 5.50 metres.

It wasn’t just medals, Colombia He won three Paralympic diplomas with Yeferson Suarez in para-athletics. The Colombian clocked a time of 52.49 seconds in the 400m T37.

In paracycling, Juan Jose Betancourt He took home another diploma in the Men’s T1-T2 Time Trial event with a time of 25 minutes, 06 seconds and 46 thousandths.

Paula Ossa, In women’s para-cycling, she won the other diploma in the C5 time trial, achieving a time of 22 minutes, 48 ​​seconds and 31 thousandths.

Colombia had a brilliant day at the Paralympic Games in Paris, where they have already won 16 medals in these events: four gold, five silver and seven bronze. In addition, it is a historic participation, surpassing the three gold medals won in Tokyo 2020.

