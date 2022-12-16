This Friday ends Weightlifting World Cup in Bogota and the Colombian performance has been outstanding, fighting like the greats against much more powerful delegations such as china and thailandwho dominated the medal table.

The local delegation arrived at this event with the loss of the Olympic medalist from Rio de Janeiro, Luis Javier Mosquera, and one of the great exponents of weightlifting in the country and candidate for a medal, Jonathan Rivaswho are recovering from their injuries.

The group is young, with some experience, but in general with new figures making their way.

When the curtain falls, the delegation has 22 medals, three gold, five silver and 14 bronze, distributed equally, 11 for women and 11 for men.

Although all the medals are worth, gold is the strongest metal and there the ladies won with the two that were hung Yenny Alvarez for one of Francisco Mosquera.

Francisco Mosquera achieved gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Cup, in Bogotá.

In silver, the women obtained three metals and the men two, and in bronze, the knights scored eight on the general board for six of the ladies.

Colombia was represented by 20 athletes, 10 ladies and 10 men, of which 50 percent made it to the podium.

Four women won medals: Álvarez, Rosalba Morales, Manuela Berrío and Nathalia Llamosa, while in males those who got prizes were Miguel Suárez, Jhon Serna, Francisco Mosquera, Andrés Caicedo, Brayan Rodallegas and Jhor Moreno.



“We have complied, both in sporting and organizational terms. The delegations said that it was an excellent championship and the success is total”, said William Peña, president of Fedepesas.

Thursday, Rafael Cerro and Oscar Garces They were the Colombians who closed the participation in this contest in the competition of the 109 kilograms division.

