Colombia did not arrive at the Women’s World Cup to see what would happen or to improvise. She came to fulfill his dreams, the biggest ones, those of going very far. And he started on the right foot by beating South Korea 2-0 in their first Group H match on Monday.

He passed his first exam with many virtues, with goals and great physical and football display.

Catalina Usme drowned all pressure, all initial nervousness. She was in charge of opening the scoring with a penalty, after an obvious handball in the area. Usme charged with the serenity of the experts. A subtle left-footed touch to fool the goalkeeper and make it 1-0 in 30 minutes of play.

The Colombian celebration was enormous, exciting. A mountain of hugs, the relief of breaking the zero in a game that Colombia, at that point, dominated, but did not win, because it was not comfortable, because Korea closed well, and took advantage of its speed to scare: the goalkeeper Catalina Pérez had already saved a couple of shots, so the goal came like a balm.

And already with that 1-0 on the board, the magic sprouted. The Colombian players let go. They began to play as they know best, without the tension of the debut.

It was when he appeared Linda Caicedo, the crack, the star, the one that until then had been hanging around the game, as if preparing its secret potion. He faced, with his mischief in the legs and took out his magical shot, the ball burned the goalkeeper who could not contain it, and went inside, 2-0.

Colombia finished the first half with the face of their duty fulfilled, with an important advantage to dream of their first victory, and with each player bringing out their best version, none wanted to show off, neither in defense nor in attack or in goal, where Pérez had another of his great saves before going to rest.

In the second half, Colombia wanted more goals, to increase the score, and had a great opportunity with a header from Mayra Ramírez, the ball went very close to the post.

There weren’t that many more. The first time homework was enough. The team regulated its forces, as it is known that the powerful Germany is now coming. But the 2-0 was forceful to step firmly in the World Cup.

