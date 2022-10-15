The Colombian Women’s National Team defeated 2-0 in his second outing to his similar from China, in the match of the MUnder-17 World Cupthis saturday at India.

Linda Caycedo was the great figure of the meeting, as he scored the two goals with which those led by Carlos Paniagua They achieved an important victory.

Caicedo scored nine minutes into the first half and 23 minutes into the same stage, goals that gave the Colombian squad peace of mind, in the commitment to group C.

China was a difficult opponent, as they had just defeated Mexico 1-3 in their first game of the series, with Qiao Ruiqi as a great figure, because he scored two goals.

Key points

This time, Colombia managed to control the eastern attack, which could not decipher Paniagua’s approach.

The Colombians came from losing 1-0 against Spain, the current world champion, in a goal at the end of the game, so it was almost an obligation to get the three points against the Chinese.

In the Costa Rica World Cup 2014Colombians and Chinese had met, but this time China came out on top 1-3.

Although the victory is excellent, the Paniagua team lost due to an injury to the defense Stefania Perlaza, that will be evaluated by the doctors for the future of the tournament.

This Tuesday, Colombia is measured against Mexico, in a crucial match for qualifying for the second round of the tournament.

