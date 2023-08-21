The Colombia Women’s Volleyball Team He achieved victory in his first game of the South American Championship, which takes place in Recife, Brazil3-0 over their similar from Chile.

The victory is good for the sextet led by the Brazilian, Antonio Rizola, who wants to get to dispute the title of the contest against the local team.

Leftovers?

The Colombians subdued their rival with partial scores 10-15, 24-26 and 13-25, for a clean and forceful victory.

What happened on the field was not so complicated, because the Colombians, from the first moment, they went ahead on the scoreboard and did not let their rivals get close to them.

Chile was a strong opponent only in the second set, when they put their opponent against the wall, forcing a long time, but for the rest the attack was very timid and the defense faltered against the Colombian onslaught.

Antonio Rizola, DT of Colombia.

“You have to go high up, block it and open the defense to surprise Chile,” Rizola told his team. Already for the third part, and with the score in favor 2-0, Colombia entered calmer and defined the game in their favor.

One more time Amanda Coneo He was a great figure and leaned on Diana Segovia, which also stood out.

a low

The Colombian National Team has a great absence, it is the captain, Maria Alejandra Marin, who is recovering from an injury in Bogotá.

“I can’t attend the tournament, but I will give strength to my teammates. We prefer not to go to the South American and be prepared in the best way for the pre-Olympic. It is not a serious injury, but rather we say not to risk it”, commented Marín.

That contest, in which a box will be played at the Paris Games, will be between Del on September 16 and 24 next in Poland.

Colombia’s main objective is going to Paris, since that was the goal that the federation proposed with DT, Rizola, since the Brazilian took over as technical director.

