In the house of the world champions, the Argentina Sub-20 World Cup 2023 As of Saturday, it will be the ideal setting for young figures to compete to be worthy heirs of an outgoing magical generation led by Lionel Messi.

At the four locations of the World Cup, Santiago Del Estero, San Juan, Mendoza and La Platawhere the final will be played on June 11, 24 teams will advance time and project the competition of the future.

It will not be easy

Despite notable absences, such as that of the Argentines Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) Facundo Buonanotte, l.The Brazilians Endrick (Palmeiras) and Vitor Roque (Paranaense), the Uruguayan alvaro rodriguez (Real Madrid) and the French to Edouard Michut (on loan from PSG to English Sunderland), Elye Wahi (Montpellier) and Mohamed Ali-Cho (Real Sociedad), the U-20 World Cup will show in each sector of the field figures to continue. –

Whether on the right or left foot, with the power that prevails today or with the subtlety that will never go out of style, the goals promise to animate the action. In the area, where it is forbidden to blink, in the preview the eyes of the soccer world have several

Sub-20 in sight.

Mark Leonardo, born in the youth academy of Santos, the club that vibrated with Pelé and that more recently formed Neymar and Rodrygo arouses expectations in Brazil, the reigning South American champion.

Without Vitor Roque or Endrick, He is the goal man of the ‘Canarinha’ and the experience of playing the last four seasons for the Brasileirao support him despite the fact that the ‘Peixe’ refused to allow the South American from Colombia to play. Another Latin American that stands out on the list is the Colombian Yaser Asprilla.

The striker seeks to vindicate the tradition of Colombian dribbling players in the World Cup. His ability to deceive rivals with the ball tied to his foot led him to English Watford.

For England, one of the favorites to make a lot of noise in this World Cup is the Manchester City striker, Liam Delap. Champion with his selection of the Eurocopa

Under-19 last year, Delap is a powerful attacker who is struggling to gain space in Pep Guariola’s team despite having already given him minutes in the Champions League, which has the ‘citizens’ in the final.

In Nigeria, Ibrahim ‘Beji’ Mohammed is also promising to break nets. This scorer already showed on the qualifying road to the World Cup that he is the main star of the ‘Aguilas’. Despite the fact that France has one of the most decimated squads due to the refusal of the clubs to give up their players, it has the most recent jewel of AS Monaco Malamine Ephekele, with characteristics and route similar to that of Kylian Mbappé. A label that will have to go out to defend with the ‘bleus’ in Argentina.

Photo: Instagram: @yaser_asprilla_10

Creation, a privilege of few

Argentina, who entered the U20 World Cup through the window after being eliminated in the South American Cup and agreeing thanks to Fifa’s decision to give the World Cup headquarters against the clock to the detriment of Indonesia, has another reason to smile in midfield with Valentín Carboni, the new ’10’ of the albiceleste.

The ’10’ worn by the late Diego Maradona and inherited by Messi, both world champions in Under-20 and Majors with Argentina, fell to Carboni due to the refusal of English Brighton to cede to Facundo Buonanotte, owner of that number in the South American past.

Carboni, son of the former Argentine player Ezequiel Carboni, He is a creative left-footed midfielder, fast, skilled and with the necessary versatility to play as a winger if the occasion warrants.

In low hours, after a World Cup for the elderly to be forgotten and with its Argentine neighbors enjoying the cry of ‘dale champion’, Brazil will also come out to defend its ‘raça’ and its ‘jogo bonito’ with Andrey Santos, 19, as emblem in midfield.

Signed by Chelsea, he is on loan until the end of June at Vasco da Gama. Andrey is the captain of the ‘Canarinha’ of Ramón Menezes. A round-trip midfielder, he also has a goal: he was the striker along with Vitor Roque of the South American Sub-

20 for Colombia, with six goals, and made his senior debut with the ‘Seleção’ in the friendly match against Morocco.

Colombia Sub-20 team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Another man to watch in midfield is Ecuador’s Kendry Páez of Independiente del Valle. Chelsea awaits him, but Argentina 2023 can catapult him to glory with his ‘tricolor’. in nigeria Victor Eletu (AC Milan) and in England Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), They are also generation promise for a football avid fantasy midfielder.

But since soccer does not live only by goals and showy plays, the defense will also have its figures and the Uruguayan Facundo González promises to be one of them. The central defender of Valencia, who plays in the Spanish team’s affiliate, will try to be the bolt in the defense of the South American runner-up who has midfielder Fabricio Díaz, from Uruguayan Liverpool, as captain.

Jorge Moreno, the man who turned Concacaf upside down, by keeping Mexico out of the World Cup by saving 4 penalties, arrives in Argentina wanting to repeat the feat.

His feline movements and above all his great confidence put him in focus under three World Cup sticks that will have another figure to follow in the American Gaga Slonina. The son of Poles, the former Chicago Fire goalkeeper is a prodigy who came to his country’s soccer to break records.

He became the earliest goalkeeper to defend the goal for the US senior team and Chelsea set their sights on him. Saves, goals and defenses that will be followed in detail from the stands by the public and by dozens of ‘talent scouts’ who will roam the stadiums in search of confirming omens and signing the next great stars of world football for their clubs.

AFP