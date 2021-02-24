After years of legal fights in court, Colombia’s grassroots waste pickers received official recognition for their work. In 2013, they began a formalization process that allows them to receive part of the cleaning taxes paid by citizens, a unique legal innovation in Latin America. But despite these advances and an increase in their income, the majority of waste pickers continue to live in poverty.

Every Wednesday, Yefferson Moreno and Luz, two recyclers from Bogotá, make the same route: they board an old truck that climbs, with difficulty, a hill that divides the center of Rosales, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Bogotá. Dressed in dark blue uniforms and bearing the logo of the GER 8 association (Grupo Empresarial de Reicladores de la zona VIII), they get out of the vehicle to collect recyclable materials from a dozen buildings and an international hotel in the north of the city, with whom GER 8 has established agreements.

Yefferson, 26, and Luz, 53, access the garbage dump and transfer the waste – previously separated by the population – from the recycling bins to large cloth bags. In four hours they fill the truck with materials that they will take to a warehouse of the association in the southwest of the Colombian capital. There, another team of recyclers who also wear uniforms receives the material, separates it according to color and type: between plastic, glass, paper, cardboard, metal, etc. Subsequently, it sells it to intermediaries who in turn will offer it to the industry.

The uniforms and the truck are examples of how the working conditions of waste pickers in Colombia have improved, but their greatest achievement reaches their pockets every month. At the warehouse, Leidy, another GER 8 recycler, tells details about her remuneration. Like all the members of the organization, she has two sources of income: “my main salary is what I can collect as material on the street during the month,” she explains. “If things go well, I earn 400,000 pesos a month.” This is around 100 US dollars, an amount well below the Colombian minimum wage, which is 908,526 pesos in 2021, that is, just over 250 dollars.

But this 23-year-old recycler receives a supplement called a “harvest fee.” It is not a fixed income, it also depends on the amount of material collected, but on average it represents for her between 100,000 and 120,000 pesos per month “(between 25 and 30 dollars). This additional sum represents 20% of her income as a recycler:” It is something that helps us a lot to pay our household expenses, “confesses this mother of two, who started working as a recycler at the age of 13.

Harvesting fee for recyclers: a unique remuneration in Latin America

The exploitation fee is a unique system in Latin America for the redistribution of resources in favor of waste pickers. This is recognized by the Latin American Network of Waste Pickers in its report ‘Analysis of public policies for inclusive recycling in Latin America‘: “We consider that only one country, Colombia, has jurisprudence that favors payment for service: this, for the LACRE Network, is the highest recognition and indicator of inclusion of recyclers in formal solid waste management systems.”

The money comes from the cleaning bill paid by the inhabitants of Bogotá, which is an average of 21,000 Colombian pesos (about $ 5), although it may vary according to the economic level of the neighborhoods, since those with lower income enjoy a subsidy . This tax is used to finance the city’s cleaning services, which include street cleaning, garbage collection and transportation, as well as the operation of the capital’s only sanitary landfill.

Since 2013, the cleaning bill includes a component destined for recycling under the name of “utilization fee”. Each month, the five private companies that manage waste in the Colombian capital collect the money. They then pay the recyclers’ organizations based on the amount of recyclable material they claimed to have collected in the previous month. In 2019, according to figures from the Superintendency of Public Services (Superservices), the recyclers’ organizations in Bogotá received 95,000 million pesos (approximately 28.7 million dollars) as compensation for the utilization fee. This sum was distributed among 16,000 recyclers registered in more than 150 organizations, such as GER 8.

The fight of Colombian waste pickers in court

Achieving this exploitation fee that complements the salary of each recycler has not been a gift or an act of generosity on the part of the Colombian State, nor of the private cleaning companies. To obtain it, Colombian collectors had to fight in court for almost 40 years. The fee is the result of a long legal battle for their rights that began in the 1980s, when they decided to organize.

Nohra Padilla is a representative of the Bogotá Waste Pickers Association, the largest organization of its kind in Colombia. © Lionel Poussery

Nohra Padilla is the main figure of the recycling union in Colombia. “I was not born to a rich family. I came from a recycling family, ”says this short 56-year-old woman. With pride, he adds: “and I am in command of an association of recyclers as corresponds to my family.” It is the representative of the largest waste pickers organization in the capital, the Bogotá Waste Pickers Association (ARB), which has 3,400 members. She is also president of the National Association of Recyclers of Colombia (ANR).

Padilla says that the grassroots waste pickers’ defense movement began in 1987. “It was when the national government decided to order that all municipalities and all cities in the country have a sanitary landfill instead of an open dump. At that time, most of the recyclers worked in these dumps ”, he indicates. Closing them meant also eliminating the workplace of waste pickers, who then began to look for waste in the garbage on the streets.