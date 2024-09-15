He Colombia’s team displayed better tennis at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, but it was not enough to overcome the 2-0 score against in the series with Japan and lost on Asian soil 3-1 in the Davis Cup World Group I.

Nicolas Barrientos and Christian Rodriguez They went out on Saturday night with the aim of starting to trace the path to a comeback. The first set was difficult against the Japanese Shintaro Mochizuki and Yosuke Watanuki, and they lost 6-7, despite the good play they put in.

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombian tennis player Photo:Fedecoltenis

The Colombian duo improved in the second set and got their reward by winning 6-2. The third set was decisive for the comeback, Barrientos and Rodriguez They were solid and won the third set 6-3 to extend the series.

Mejia suffered from a muscle problem

Now everything was in the hands of Nicholas Mejia, who measured himself against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka. Colombia’s number 1 player put up a fight in the first set, but fell 5-7, leaving the team on the brink of defeat.

The second set was more complicated due to a muscular issue he suffered. Nicholas who was weakened in his game and lost 4-6. Mejia He was unable to recover from problems with his left calf and Colombia lost the series 3-1 against Japan.

Nicolas Mejia, Colombian tennis player. Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / The weather

It is worth noting that in the first game of the series, Adria Soriano fell into the hands of Yoshihito Nishioka by 6-2 and 6-4. While Nicholas Mejia, In the second game, he lost to Kei Nishikori by 6-4 and 6-4.

The team led by captain Alejandro Falla returns to Colombia empty-handed and falls to the play-offs World Group I.

