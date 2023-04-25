The Colombian government is going to send Juan Guaidó to Miami, United States, this Monday night. The adventure of the opposition leader in Colombian lands has barely lasted a few hours. Guaidó announced this morning that he was arriving in Bogotá to participate in the international summit on Venezuela organized by Gustavo Petro that is being held this Tuesday. Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva said hours later that he was not invited and that he had entered the country “inappropriately.” Guaidó will travel to Miami on a flight at eleven at night.

The Colombian president did not want anything to cloud Tuesday’s meeting, in which more than 20 countries will try to reactivate the dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition that has been paralyzed for months. Neither of the two parties will participate in the summit, but both the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition delegation in the dialogue have given their support to the meeting. Guaidó’s presence was a surprise that placed Petro before a diplomatic conflict from which it was not easy to escape unscathed. The only possibility was to get rid of this uncomfortable guest as soon as possible.

Guaidó announced this morning in a statement that he had left Venezuela by land, without going through a border post: “I have just arrived in Colombia, in the same way that millions of Venezuelans have done before me, on foot.” The intention of his trip was not clear, but he promised to give a press conference when he arrived in Bogotá. That never happened. Petro’s government worked since this morning to prevent his presence from overshadowing the international conference.

This is a key week for Petro, which since coming to power last August has sought to play a leading role in Venezuela. The appointment this Tuesday, with the presence of the United States, marked that position. All the options that its entry into the country opened up were a problem for Colombia, which in recent months has reestablished relations with Venezuela and has the confidence of the United States to lead a rapprochement with the country. Guaidó is Maduro’s greatest enemy. A source who has spoken with the president of Venezuela assures that he usually says that he would be capable of passing power to anyone except Leopoldo López or Juan Guaidó.

Guaidó refused to participate in the meeting that the Government of Colombia held last Saturday with the opposition delegation, present these days in Bogotá, on the sidelines of Tuesday’s summit. Already then the young politician would be planning his trip. Opposition sources, who did not know his intentions and found out on Sunday night, considered that his presence was a way of “boycotting” the international event that focuses on the situation in the country after months of low profile. They also assumed that the politician had taken advantage of the summit to go into exile and flee Venezuela, although he has not confirmed it.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva was in charge of marking the position of the Colombian Government. This morning he warned that Guaidó was not invited to the summit – as no other opponent or member of Chavismo is – and this afternoon he assured that he had entered Colombia in an “inappropriate” way, opening the door to a possible deportation. A diplomatic source assures that even the United States mediated to force the politician to take the flight to Miami tonight through Jimmy Story, United States ambassador to Venezuela.

In the Colombian Executive there was fear that Guaidó would request political asylum and the reaction of the Government of Nicolás Maduro if that were to happen. Petro has spent months of ant work, the only one that works with Chavismo, to advance relations that had been broken for several years and mediate to return to dialogue in Mexico, where the government and opposition are expected to agree on agreements to celebrate elections with democratic guarantees in Venezuela in 2024.

Chavismo is a specialist in delaying any process and blowing up any progress overnight, as it did when it got up from the dialogue table. Any detail that Maduro considers a grievance, such as asylum for his greatest political enemy, could lead him to break any bridge for an indefinite period of time. Waiting and delays are the best asset of Chavismo, drowned by the country’s internal economic crisis, but determined not to let go of power.

(News in development)

