The Colombian team He will seek to put the finishing touch to Group C of the U-20 World Cup this Saturday in the match he will play against Senegal and in which he will try to seal first place in that table. Already qualified for the round of 16, Héctor Cárdenas’s team will go for full victories against an opponent that they must add so as not to say goodbye early.

The Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona, in La Plata, will witness a game in which Colombia will surely once again have the support of many fans. After coming back against Israel and Japan in the first two days, the South Americans will try this time to take the three points without so much suffering and, for this, the coach could get his hands on the starting eleven.

Andrés Salazar (left) in action against Japan.

Thomas Angel -son of the historic goalscorer Juan Pablo Ángel- could be a starter after adding good minutes in the previous match and signing his team’s victory with a goal. Who will repeat will be the English Watford attacker Yaser Asprillauntil now one of the great figures of his team.

Also a key player for this Saturday’s match will be goalkeeper Luis Marquines, whose performance was highlighted days ago by René Higuita himself, champion in 1989 of the first Copa Libertadores for Colombian soccer and goalkeeper teacher at Atlético Nacional.

According to this, the starting eleven could be with Marquines; Edier Ocampo, Kevin Mantilla, Fernando Álvarez, Andrés Salazar; Gustavo Puerta, Jhojan Torres, Daniel Luna or Alexis Manyoma; Oscar Cortés, Tomás Ángel and Yaser Asprilla.

Opposite, they will have the ‘red lantern’ of the group, Senegal, who barely added one point after drawing 1-1 with Israel on the previous day and whose only qualifying options are to add three points.

Despite the fact that up to now Samba Diallo has not shown everything that was expected of him, it is a fact that the number 10 will start again and will try to guide his team to victory. Mamour Ndiaye; Amidou Diop, Babacar Ndiaye, Seydou Sano, Souleymane Basse; Mamadou Lamine, Pape Diop; Mame Faye, Diallo, Ibrahima Seck and Souleymane Faye could be the starting XI for which the coach, Malick Daf, bets.

In this way, Colombia will seek the plenary session, while Senegal will try to win in order to extend its stay in Argentina.

Colombia vs. Senegal

Saturday

4 p.m.

TV: Caracol, RCN and DSports

