Colombia leaves this Monday looking to set foot in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classicwhen faced with Britain, who lost 6-2 to the USA

The important victory of the Colombians over Mexico, last Saturday and in extrainning, 5-4, gives the team led by Jolbert Cabrera the option of being close to the next phase, something that will begin to be manufactured if today they beat the rival on duty

It is the second Colombian incursion in this tournament, after the debut in 2017, in Miami, where it made a great impression, with a victory over Canada -which gave a direct quota to this edition- and close games that could be won against the powerful rivals of Dominican Republic and United States, this is ultimately the champion.

(Shakira explodes against Piqué, this is the hard confession, video)

(Tragedy: athlete crosses the finish line, faints and dies minutes later, video)



Giovanny Urshela, Harold Ramírez and Jorge Alfaro are the figures of Colombia, but in the match against the Mexicans the great figure was Reynaldo Rodriguez, He didn’t make it to the Major Leagues, but he is a veteran recognized throughout the Caribbean and in North America for his power.

Rodríguez, in principle, was not going to be part of the group by personal decision, but ‘Chencho’, as they call him, replaced Titus Polo, who had visa problems.

Reynaldo Rodríguez was in charge of hitting the home run for the 3-1 partial in the first game, which gave the Colombians peace of mind.

The figure

In addition, in four turns at bat he connected three unstoppables, one of them a home run and had the best batting average, he achieved .750.

“That home run against Julio Urías is, without a doubt, the most important of my career and I’m leaving

happy because with that the victory was consolidated”, he indicated.

Reynaldo Rodríguez is 36 years old and was signed by the New York Yankees in 2006. First, he was a catcher, but he also worked as an outfielder and is now a first baseman.

‘Chencho’, with the New York team, played in the minor leagues between 2006 and 2007 and between 2010 and 2012 he was part of Boston Red Sox.

​

Later, Rodríguez was part of the Minnesota Twins between 2013 and 2016, but despite having been in those important ninths he could never be in a game in Grandes Leagues.

Then he was in Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Nicaragua and now it’s key in Magellan of Venezuela.

He was part of Colombia in the 2017 World Classic and was in the group that played the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018.

In the event of qualifying for the second round as one of the best ninths in group C, Colombia will face the first or second in group D, which is made up of Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.

open caves

william caves Colombian-Venezuelan right-handed pitcher, born in Caracas to a Colombian mother, will be the starter today for the Colombia selection in their matchup against Great Britain, the national team’s second game in the World Baseball Classic.

He has three dominant pitches: the fastball, the slider, and the changeup. He is 27 years old. He began his professional career in 2009 at the Boston Red Sox branches, a team that opened the door to the Major Leagues (2016).

He then went through Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins. He played from 2019 to 2022 in the KBO (Korean Baseball League). He played in January of this year with the Red Devils of Mexico.

Guillermo Zúñiga (24 years old from Cartagena, also right) was the closing pitcher and winner of the game against Mexico. He stood out (see alternate graphic) for his smoke-and-fire pitches, around 100 miles per hour (161 km/h): a four-seamer fastball that’s a real rocker.

(Ivana Knoll, girlfriend of the Qatar World Cup; she was robbed, without clothes in Paris, video)