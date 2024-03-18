The Colombian women's national team They are off to a good start in the South American U-17 Championship, achieving their second victory in a row and reaching 6 points.

Colombia had beaten Venezuela in its first outing in the championship, 1-0. That was the best start for the team, although the advantage was minimal.

This Monday, March 18, Colombia came out to face its second match in the championship and firmly won against Argentina, 3-0.

Mariana Silva's double (23',64') and a goal from Michel Cuéllar (23') put the Colombians ahead on the scoreboard.

Thus, the team led by Carlos Paniagua reached six points and four goals in favor. Now, the National Team is preparing to face Peru on March 20 at 6:30 pm local time.

The starting eleven of the match was: Luisa Agudelo (C), Samantha Rodríguez, Sofía Ortiz, Zarhay González, Nicoll Cárdenas, Brenda Cardona, Isabel Weiner, Michel Cuéllar, Isabella Díaz, Mariana Silva and Maithe López.

SPORTS