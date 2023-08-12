DAccording to media reports, the father of the children who survived 40 days in the Colombian rainforest after a small plane crashed has been arrested. It is about the allegation of sexual abuse, reported Colombian media such as the newspaper on Friday “El Timepo” and the station Caracol.

It was initially unclear what exactly the man was accused of, who is the biological father of the two youngest of the four children and stepfather of the older two. The media had already reported on various allegations against him at the end of June.

The family welfare authority of the South American country (ICBF) had reportedly denied the man access to the children a good two weeks ago. ICBF boss Astrid Cáceres told journalists that she had heard the news of the arrest. She called for respect for the protection of children.

Report: Father hit children

Search parties found the children in early June after 40 days in the rainforest. They had crashed in the wilderness on May 1st with a propeller plane. They had been with their mother on their way to their father, who said he had fled threats from an armed criminal group. As a result of the crash, the children’s mother died, as well as the pilot and an indigenous leader.

As the Spanish newspaper “El País” reports, the parents of the deceased mother said after the crash that the father had hit them. They would also have told of sexual assaults on the eldest, 13-year-old daughter.

After the crash, the children had to fend for themselves in the jungle. The siblings – a boy and three girls, aged one to 13 at the time – belong to an indigenous community. Their knowledge of the region may have helped them survive in the jungle. They subsisted on wild passion fruit and mangoes, as well as food packages dropped by the military.