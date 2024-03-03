Colombia's dream of winning the Women's Gold Cup brings them a giant challenge this Sunday: facing one of the great world powers and candidate for the title, the United States team. The game will be played at 8:15 p.m., Colombia time, at the BMO stadium in Los Angeles, with a signal from ESPN and Star+.

The United States is another of the rivals that, in general, brings many difficulties to Colombia. They have faced each other 12 times and have never been able to beat him.

They have only achieved two draws: the first, in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (2-2) and the other, recent, is the one that excites the team led by Ángelo Marsiglia.

On October 26, Colombians and Americans met in Sandy (Georgia), in the first of two friendlies. The game was 0-0 and the great figure of the rival, Alex Morgan, missed a maximum penalty.

As happened with Brazil, the United States is in a transition period, after being eliminated in the round of 16, a phase in which it tied with Sweden 0-0 and then was eliminated on shots from the penalty spot. In fact, the big surprise is that they did not win their group: they have just lost 2-0 against Mexico.

“Colombia has been showing a very great evolution, from the under-17 team, which was runner-up in the world to what happened last year in the World Cup, when no one believed we were going to beat Germany. With our hierarchy and character we can also compete against them,” said midfielder Marcela Restrepo.

Whoever wins this quarterfinal series already knows their next rival. Canada achieved a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Costa Rica on Saturday in extra time of the quarterfinals of the first Gold Cup of women's soccer.

Evelyne Viens, forward of the Italian Roma, scored the only goal of the game in the 104th minute at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (California, United States), where Costa Rica had important chances of causing the surprise.

