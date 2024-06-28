The second date of Group D of the Copa América pits Colombia against Costa Rica. The Colombians did what was expected and beat Paraguay 2-1, even though they suffered more than expected at the end of the match; the Ticos unexpectedly drew with Brazil. The two teams hope to continue adding points to secure their place in the quarterfinals. To do so, they have different motivations. Colombia, led by Néstor Lorenzo, wants to extend its unbeaten streak, in which it has already gone 21 games without losing. On the other side will be Gustavo Alfaro, an expert on Colombian football and who is perhaps the coach of the championship who knows Colombia best, even more than Lorenzo. The duel starts on the scoreboard and will take place on the field.

Alfaro’s voice is familiar to the ears of Colombian fans. His calm and serene tone became a regular feature of the football successes and failures of the last two decades. For long periods, which he alternated with his work as a technical director, he was an analyst for Caracol Television in the Colombian national team’s matches. No other network had the rights to broadcast, so watching the Colombian team meant listening to him. His observations served to digest the premature elimination from the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and contributed to the collective jubilation after the resurgence of the tricolor team led by his compatriot José Néstor Pékerman, who qualified for Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. This Friday, the Argentine coach will once again see up close the players he studied dozens of times and knows by heart. He will do so, of course, as a rival.

Gustavo Alfaro during Costa Rica’s match against Brazil, on June 24. Buddha Mendes (Getty Images)

The Central American eleventh, which on paper seemed the weakest rival in a group that also includes Brazil and Paraguay, comes in high spirits after drawing in its debut. With an ultra-defensive approach, including a line of five defenders, he blocked the powerful Brazil, which had Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, recent Champions League champions with Real Madrid, in its forward line. Without fear of what people will say and appealing to pragmatism, Alfaro prioritized tactical order and organized his team so as not to give away a single meter. The statistics show that, although the Costa Ricans did not kick on goal once, they left with a clean sheet and a valuable point against the five-time world champion.

In the press conference after the match, Alfaro said that the Copa América was an opportunity to “seek answers” ​​in preparation for the next World Cup qualifiers. His squad does not have the great figures of years past, such as Keylor Navas or Brayan Ruiz, but it does have a capacity for dedication that the coach himself praises. “Hopefully they will start to look at us with respect,” was one of the most forceful phrases he gave to the media at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

Added to the trust he has in his players is his prior knowledge of Colombia. It will not be the first time that he faces the coffee team. While he was Ecuador’s coach, between 2020 and 2022, he clashed against Colombia three times. The balance is positive for Alfaro. Although he won, drew and lost, the victory was a resounding 6-1 win. It was on a Quito afternoon in November, in 2020, when the Ecuadorians gave a deployment chair to a gray Colombia and forced the departure of the then coffee coach. Carlos Queiroz. They were the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Colombia would end up eliminated; Ecuador would qualify directly after occupying fourth position in Conmebol. On the other hand, the coffee victory came by the slightest difference in the 2021 Copa América, which was played behind closed doors in Brazil due to the pandemic.

But of the Colombia that did not reach Qatar, and that left the Ecuadorian capital beaten, very little remains. Néstor Lorenzo took the reins in June 2022 and does not know what it is like to be defeated. The coffee growers have the second longest undefeated record in their history, including victories against Germany, Brazil and Spain, and they have players at a high level. Perhaps the clearest example is the winger Daniel Muñoz, who plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League and was the scorer of the first goal in the first match against Paraguay. The former Atlético Nacional figure went from being a reliable defender to one who goes on the attack and creates scoring opportunities. Something similar happens with midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos, who demonstrate a performance on the field that has never been seen before. Colombia, at times, is once again showing the quality it exhibited in the Pékerman era, for whom Lorenzo was assistant and right-hand man.

In the preliminary calculations, Colombia is the one that is called to obtain the three points. It will not be easy. The Central Americans come with the momentum of a draw that tastes like victory. Alfaro will use all his tactical repertoire to stop the creation of James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz, whom he has seen in their best stages and studied extensively. The curtain is still waiting to open at the University of Phoenix stadium and for both teams to show off their repertoire. Colombia can extend its unbeaten streak or Costa Rica can continue making history.

