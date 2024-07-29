CAÑO CABRA, Colombia — For decades, a single industry has sustained the remote town of Caño Cabra: cocaine.

Those living in this community wake up early to harvest coca leaves, scraping brittle branches, sometimes until their hands bleed. They then mix the leaves with gasoline and other chemicals to create white bricks of coca paste.

But two years ago, the drug traffickers who buy coca paste and turn it into cocaine stopped coming, villagers said. Suddenly, people who were already poor were left without income. Food became scarce. The village of 200 people was reduced to 40.

The same pattern was repeated over and over again in communities across the country where coca is the only source of income.

Colombia, the global hub of the cocaine industry, still producing more of the drug than any other nation, is facing tectonic shifts as a result of national and international forces transforming the drug industry.

The changing dynamics have led to coca paste piling up across Colombia. Purchasing of the paste in more than half of the country’s coca-producing regions has plummeted or disappeared, causing a humanitarian crisis in remote communities.

The dramatic shift in the cocaine industry is an unintended consequence of a peace treaty eight years ago with the country’s largest armed group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, that ended one phase of a decades-long conflict.

The leftist group financed its war largely through cocaine and relied on thousands of farmers to provide the bright green coca plant — the drug’s main ingredient.

But once the FARC exited the cocaine industry, they were replaced by smaller criminal groups that follow a new economic model, said Leonardo Correo of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime: buying large quantities from a smaller number of farmers and limiting operations to border regions where it is easier to get the drugs out of the country.

Other countries have become competitors. This has helped to increase cocaine production more than ever.

New fertilizers have helped facilitate the cultivation of more coca, even as many Colombian armed groups that contribute to the country’s ongoing conflict rely much less on drugs for income and turn to other illicit activities such as gold mining, logging and migrant smuggling, several analysts said.

Like other rural communities, Caño Cabra has no government and is controlled by an illegal armed group. There is no electricity, drinking water or public school.

“It is damaging to humanity and we are aware of that,” said Jefferson Parrado, the president of a council that presides over the region. “But for us, it means health, education and the livelihood of families in the regions.”