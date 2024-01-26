The Colombian U-23 National Team needs to get up this Friday in the Pre-Olympic and look for the epic to defeat Brazil in their second game of group A (6 pm Caracol TV, RCN and DSports), after having lost 3-0 against Ecuador.

It was Colombia's turn to seek vindication against the favorite Brazil, a candidate for the title and which has the star Endrick, who already scored a goal in Brazil's debut against Bolivia. In that match, the Brazilians won with anguish, and that is a factor that motivates Colombia to think that it is possible to win and straighten the path.

“We know Ramon's (Menezes, DT) teams very well, they also know us. It is a team that individually and collectively is very good, we know each of its strengths. We look for a way to get the result with the aim of finding the next step,” said Colombian coach, Héctor Cárdenas, who is under criticism for the team's poor presentation in its debut in the tournament.

“They (Brazil) have their strength from Michel, their defensive organization, their leadership. The other line with Andrey, without a doubt Endrick, with Kennedy, who are very important players. “Brazil 1 to 1, the 23 that are there, are players who know what their coach always asks of them,” he added.

Colombia cannot lose again. If this happens, they will be left with one foot out of the Olympics, as Brazil would have 6 points. Ecuador already has 4. and Colombia would be left at zero and with two games to play. The first two in the group qualify for the final.

“Attention must always be on the game. Not being surprised starting is an important factor to take into account, because in one way or another it changes the approaches that are given. We must be sufficiently attentive to counteract all the collective functioning that Brazil has, after that, look for a way to impose ourselves,” he added.

The terrible start that has Colombia in trouble

In its first match, Colombia left many doubts in its performance. Although he played almost the entire game with 10 men, he gave defensive advantages, relapsed into poor delivery and had a hard time creating scoring opportunities. He will have to recover from all of that.



“It was important to physically recover the team, then emotionally show why they are here, then develop our work plan and be confident in what we are going to achieve,” said the coach.

